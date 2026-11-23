A detective recognized the suspect on surveillance video from an arrest last year. Police say he was caught the next night in the same clothes, carrying a pry bar and cash.

BRICK, N.J. – A Toms River man is charged with burglarizing two restaurants in a Brick shopping plaza early Thursday. Police say he rode up on a bicycle, smashed the glass doors with a pry bar and a rock, and forced open the cash registers.

Alfred J. Oliveri Jr., 68, was arrested Friday night, the Brick Township Police Department said. A detective recognized him on surveillance footage from an arrest last year.

What happened? Police say Super Pollo II and Mendoza’s Colombian Cafe at River Walk Plaza were burglarized shortly after midnight Thursday.

About $2,000 in cash was taken from the two businesses, according to police.

When he was arrested, Oliveri was wearing the same clothes seen on the surveillance video and had a pry bar and cash, police said.

Police were notified Thursday of two smash-and-grab burglaries at Super Pollo II and Mendoza’s Colombian Cafe, both at 2770 Hooper Avenue in River Walk Plaza. Patrol officers responded to both businesses and confirmed the burglaries had happened shortly after midnight. Detectives from the department’s Investigations Division also responded and started an investigation.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video. It showed a white man in a green jacket, gray hat, dark pants and dark sneakers arriving at the plaza on a bicycle, police said.

The man used a pry bar and a rock to smash the front glass doors of both restaurants, then went inside and ransacked them, according to police. He forced open the cash registers and took about $2,000 in cash between the two businesses.

During the investigation, a detective recognized the man from a previous burglary arrest and identified him as Oliveri. Brick police had arrested him last year in connection with similar incidents.

Patrol officers caught Oliveri the next evening. Police said he was wearing the same clothes seen on the surveillance video and had a pry bar and cash with him. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail.

Charges Oliveri is charged with: Two counts of burglary

Two counts of criminal mischief

Two counts of theft

Two counts of possession of burglary tools

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Sources: Brick Township Police Department