Burlington township man accused of posing as teen boy online to target girls indicted on dozens of child exploitation counts

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old used social media to deceive underage girls, and investigators are now searching for additional victims

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ – A grand jury has indicted a Burlington Township man accused of pretending to be a teenage boy online to trick underage girls into sending explicit material. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced that 38-year-old Kareem Abdel-Rahman was indicted in Mount Holly on a series of first-, second- and third-degree charges tied to child sexual abuse material (CSAM). He has been held at the Burlington County Jail since his arrest in late August.

38-year-old kareem abdel-rahman was indicted in mount holly on a series of first-, second- and third-degree charges tied to child sexual abuse material

The Charges

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, the indictment includes:

Two counts of causing or permitting a child to create CSAM (first degree)

Distribution of 1,000 or more items of CSAM (first degree)

Aggravated sexual extortion (second degree)

Possession of 1,000 or more but fewer than 100,000 items of CSAM (second degree)

Two counts of debauching the morals of a child (third degree)

Two counts of providing obscenity to a minor (third degree)

The case now moves to arraignment, where Abdel-Rahman will enter a plea.

How Investigators Say the Case Unfolded

The investigation began when the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about Abdel-Rahman’s online activity.

Investigators allege he used social media platforms to chat with multiple underage girls while posing as an underage boy, and that he pressured them to produce explicit material of themselves. Prosecutors say at least two girls responded.

Authorities further allege he traded that material with others and shared more than 30,000 images and videos over the past three years through Snapchat and Telegram.

Prosecutor: “We Are Out There, Too”

Bradshaw said protecting children from online predators remains a top priority for her office.

“We will find you, and you will be held fully accountable,” Bradshaw said, warning anyone who believes they can hide in cyberspace.

Investigators Seek More Victims

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about the defendant is urged to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-265-5035 and ask for a detective in the High-Tech Crimes Unit, or submit a tip online through the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office tip page.