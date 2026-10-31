Busted headlight leads cumberland cop to drugs sitting in plain sight on car seat

A routine Friday night traffic stop ends with drug charges for a Frostburg woman.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 40-year-old Frostburg woman found herself under arrest Friday night after a Cumberland police officer pulled her over for driving with just one working headlight and allegedly spotted suspected drugs sitting in plain view on the passenger seat.

The traffic stop happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday when an officer with the Cumberland Police Department noticed a vehicle traveling with only one functioning headlamp.

What began as a routine equipment violation quickly turned into a drug investigation after the officer approached the driver, identified as Kristine Marie Spangler, and observed what police described as a controlled dangerous substance inside a glassine package on the passenger seat.

Suspected Drugs Found During Cumberland Traffic Stop

According to the department’s Saturday press release, the officer spotted the suspected drugs while speaking with Spangler during the traffic stop.

Police said the package was visible without officers having to search the vehicle.

Spangler handed the suspected controlled substance to the officer and was subsequently placed under arrest.

Authorities did not identify the specific substance allegedly recovered from the vehicle or disclose its quantity in the initial report.

The department also did not specify where in Cumberland the traffic stop took place.

Frostburg Woman Released After Drug Charges

Following her arrest, Spangler was transported to Cumberland Police Headquarters for processing.

The 40-year-old Frostburg resident was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police issued citations and released her pending trial in Maryland District Court.

The case remains pending, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Police did not report additional arrests or charges stemming from the traffic stop.