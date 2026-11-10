Butler Police: New Mexico Man Drove to NJ, Fired Shotgun at Washington Street Home and Cars

The Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team caught the 34-year-old in the woods after a search of nearly two hours. Authorities say eight rounds hit windshields, vehicles and a house, but no one was hurt.

BUTLER, N.J. — A man who authorities say drove all the way from New Mexico is now facing weapons charges after shotgun blasts tore into cars and a home on Washington Street in Butler early Sunday.

Garrett Brogan, 34, of Albuquerque, was arrested after an overnight manhunt. The arrest was announced by Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Mark Castellano, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon and Butler Police Chief Scott Ricker.

No injuries were reported.

Shots fired at homes

Butler police were called to Washington Street around 2:51 a.m. Nov. 8 on a report of shots fired toward homes, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers arriving at the scene saw a man run into a nearby wooded area, authorities said.

That brought out the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, known as SERT, along with local police and prosecutor’s office detectives. SERT is the county’s tactical unit for critical incidents, made up of sheriff’s officers and specially trained municipal officers.

Officers reached one resident and escorted that person safely out of their home, according to the prosecutor’s office.

SERT officers took Brogan into custody at about 4:40 a.m.

The search lasted several hours and included several K-9 and officer sweeps, along with drones, authorities said. Investigators recovered a shotgun and ammunition from the woods.

Drove from New Mexico

Investigators say Brogan drove to New Jersey from New Mexico and stopped at a hotel in Wayne.

At some point between Saturday night and early Sunday, he drove to Washington Street and “allegedly fired eight rounds into windshields, vehicles, and one residence,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

Authorities have not said why he came to Butler or whether he knew anyone on the street. They also have not said whether the shooting was targeted.

The charges

Brogan was charged Nov. 9 with:

second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (rifles/shotguns)

third-degree criminal mischief (damage to property)

third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

The charges are accusations, and Brogan is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Authorities have not said where he is being held or when he is due in court.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” the prosecutor’s office said.