Canadian Woman Who Attacked Teen on Jersey Shore Boardwalk Deported, ICE Confirms

ICE confirmed Kaitlyn Tracey was removed to Canada August 15 after her arrest in a case involving an alleged assault on a teenage girl in Point Pleasant Beach.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ — A Canadian woman accused of striking a teenage girl wearing patriotic clothing on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk during Fourth of July weekend has been deported, according to a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE removed Kaitlyn Tracey to Canada on August 15, 2026, after she overstayed her authorized admission to the United States, an ICE spokesperson said.

Alleged assault prompted local arrest

Point Pleasant Beach police arrested Tracey following the alleged boardwalk encounter. ICE listed her charges as simple assault, neglect of a child, compounding crime and harassing communication.

The incident involved a girl described in the account provided to Shore News Network as wearing America 250 clothing. ICE’s statement characterized the clothing as pro-Trump memorabilia, citing local reports.

“According to local reports, she allegedly struck a teenage girl wearing pro-Trump memorabilia on a boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach during 4th of July weekend,” the spokesperson said.

ICE says Tracey overstayed temporary admission

Tracey entered the United States on April 14, 2024, with permission to remain until September 6, 2024, according to ICE.

“In violation of our nation’s laws, she overstayed her admittance,” the spokesperson said.

ICE arrested her July 13, 2026. The agency said she received due process before being removed to Canada the following month.

The criminal allegations against Tracey remain separate from ICE’s confirmation of her immigration removal. She is presumed innocent of those charges unless proven guilty.