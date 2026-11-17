Sheila McGraw suffered fatal injuries in a collision near Hawthorne Drive.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A 55-year-old Rio Grande woman has died after her bicycle collided with an SUV on Route 47 South in Cape May County, leaving investigators searching for witnesses and dashcam footage that could help establish exactly what happened.

Sheila S. McGraw, 55, of Rio Grande, was seriously injured Tuesday, November 10, when her bicycle was struck by a Chevrolet Trax near Hawthorne Drive in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township. She was airlifted to AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City, where she died from her injuries Wednesday.

According to the Middle Township Police Department, a preliminary investigation determined that McGraw had been riding along the southbound shoulder of Route 47 when she abruptly turned left into the travel lane in front of the SUV. Police said the driver attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to prevent the impact.

Bicycle Rider Fatally Injured on Route 47 South

The crash occurred at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Route 47 South and Hawthorne Drive, a roadway connecting communities throughout southern Cape May County.

Officers responding to reports of a motor vehicle collision involving a bicycle found that McGraw had sustained serious injuries after being struck by the Chevrolet Trax.

Investigators determined that the bicycle had been traveling southbound along the roadway’s shoulder before entering the southbound traffic lane.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trax attempted an evasive maneuver when the bicycle moved into the vehicle’s path, according to the preliminary police findings.

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Despite that effort, the SUV struck the bicycle, leaving McGraw critically injured.

Emergency personnel arranged for the woman to be airlifted to AtlantiCare Medical Center’s City Division in Atlantic City for treatment.

McGraw remained hospitalized following the collision but succumbed to her injuries November 11.

Police confirmed that no other individuals were injured in the crash.

Authorities have not identified the SUV driver or announced any traffic summonses or criminal charges in connection with the collision.

Route 47 Closed for Three Hours During Crash Investigation

The fatal collision forced the closure of Route 47 South for approximately three hours while emergency responders assisted at the scene and investigators examined the roadway.

The closure affected traffic through the Rio Grande section of Middle Township while officers documented the crash and crews worked to clear the area.

The Rio Grande Fire Department, Cape May County Fire Police, New Jersey Department of Transportation and AtlantiCare Emergency Medical Services assisted with the response.

The crash remains under investigation by the Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Crash Investigation Unit, working alongside the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators have not announced a final determination concerning the circumstances of the collision.

The preliminary findings describe the bicycle entering the travel lane ahead of the Chevrolet Trax, but the investigation remains open while detectives gather additional information.

Police Seek Witnesses and Dashcam Footage From Fatal Crash

Middle Township police are asking motorists who traveled through the Route 47 South and Hawthorne Drive area around 11:50 a.m. November 10 to review any dashcam footage that may have captured the collision.

Detectives are also interested in speaking with anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Reynolds of the Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 609-465-8700.

Information can also be provided to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

The investigation continues following McGraw’s death, with detectives working to establish a complete account of the collision that claimed the Rio Grande woman’s life.