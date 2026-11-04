Cape may mayor zack mullock declares victory over jeff van drew in south jersey house race

Mullock, a Democrat, says voters sent a message for “a new generation of leadership” as the vote count in the Second District remains open.

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock declared victory Tuesday night in New Jersey’s Second Congressional District, claiming a win over longtime Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew. As of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press had not called the race and the vote count was still underway.

In a statement released by his campaign, Mullock said he was “incredibly honored and humbled” by the support he received and argued that South Jersey voters had made clear it was time for change in Washington.

Mullock Points to County Flips and an Affordability Mandate

Mullock said Atlantic, Gloucester, and Cumberland counties “flipped just a year ago,” and that the appetite for change had only grown since. He said the voters had handed him a clear mandate to make life more affordable in South Jersey and to end what he described as corruption and reckless behavior that has left the region behind.

“Too many people believed that winning this seat was impossible,” Mullock said. “But we knew better.”

The race put Van Drew, who has represented the district since 2019, in one of his most closely watched contests in years. Van Drew’s campaign has not issued a statement on the outcome, and results remain unofficial until counties finish tabulating ballots and the state certifies them, according to the New Jersey Division of Elections.

Jeff van drew

A Lifelong Cape May Resident

Mullock, a lifelong Cape May resident, lives there with his wife, Justine, and their three children. He has served eight years on City Council, including six as mayor, after being elected three times. His campaign says Cape May built a new library and fire station under his leadership, with a new police station underway, while municipal taxes held steady.

He also helped found the Harriet Tubman Museum, where he volunteered as lead contractor, and helped establish the Cape May Point Arts & Science Center. He serves on the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation Board.

Mullock said his family has called Cape May home for two generations, and that if he reaches Congress he will serve as he did as mayor, “with honesty, transparency, and working with everyone willing to address the needs of our communities.”

Mullock’s campaign described him as an independent-minded mayor in the statement. Follow Cape May news and Jeff Van Drew coverage on Shore News Network for updates as the count continues, and see the Associated Press for the latest race calls and results.