Capitol Heights Teen, 19, Charged With Murder After Man Fatally Shot Inside His Home on Quire Avenue

Prince George’s County police say Anthony Javier Rubio was arrested without incident; investigators have not found any evidence he knew the victim

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – A 19-year-old Capitol Heights man is behind bars on a murder charge after a 50-year-old man was shot to death inside his own home early Saturday. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit announced the arrest of Anthony Javier Rubio in the killing of Domingo Saavedra-Escalona, also of Capitol Heights.

According to police, Rubio is charged with second-degree murder and related offenses.

Shot Inside His Residence

At about 4:35 a.m. on October 31, officers responded to the unit block of Quire Avenue for a report of a shooting. They found Saavedra-Escalona inside his residence with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect Taken Into Custody at Home

During the investigation, detectives located Rubio at his home and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Motive Still Unknown

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Police said there is currently no evidence the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Rubio is being held by the Department of Corrections with no bond. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Case information is available through the Maryland Judiciary and the Prince George’s County Police Department.

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