PSE&G was called after a vehicle hit a pole on the 100 block of North Black Horse Pike.

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — A vehicle crashed into a utility pole overnight on the 100 block of North Black Horse Pike in Runnemede. No one was reported hurt, the Runnemede Fire Department said.

Firefighters and Runnemede police responded to the crash. Because the pole was involved, Public Service Electric and Gas was notified, fire officials said.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash. They also have not said whether the driver will be charged.

Car crashes into utility pole on black horse pike in runnemede overnight, no injuries reported. Photos by runemeade fire dept.

Fire officials have not said whether the pole was damaged badly enough to cause power outages or close part of the Black Horse Pike, which is also Route 168.

The Black Horse Pike is one of Runnemede’s main commercial roads. It carries steady traffic through the borough between Bellmawr and the Barrington and Magnolia area.

Drivers on that stretch may see utility crews working on or near the pole until repairs are done.