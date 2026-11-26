Fairfield, NJ – A car’s engine compartment went up in flames on Route 80 in Fairfield on Tuesday night. Everyone inside had already gotten out by the time volunteer firefighters arrived.

The Fairfield Fire Department was dispatched to the highway for a reported vehicle fire. Engine 2 and Engine 3 found the front of the vehicle “fully involved,” with all of the occupants safely out, the department said.

Firefighters got to work and put the fire out “without further incident,” according to the department. No one was hurt.

About the incident: A vehicle caught fire on Route 80 in Fairfield on Tuesday night.

Fire engulfed the engine compartment.

Everyone inside got out safely before firefighters arrived.

Fairfield Engines 2 and 3 put out the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire came as holiday traffic was building on the major east-west highway through Essex County on the night before the Thanksgiving getaway.

The department is all volunteer. “Day or night, your dedicated volunteers are always ready to respond,” it said. Residents who want to join can find information on the department’s membership page.

For more Essex County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Fairfield Fire Department