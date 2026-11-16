Firefighters put out the burning vehicle on Linwood Avenue Sunday morning, hours after working a crash on Route 80.

BOGOTA, N.J. — A car went up in flames in a driveway on Linwood Avenue on Sunday morning, and the whole Bogota Fire Department turned out.

Firefighters were called at 10 a.m. to a reported vehicle fire in a driveway on the 200 block of Linwood Avenue. When they got there, they confirmed the car was on fire, the department said.

“All companies responded and extinguished the fire without incident,” according to the department.

Bogota Fire Department apparatus in Bogota, Bergen County.



The Bogota Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating what caused it.

It was the department’s second call in a matter of hours. Earlier that morning, before dawn, Bogota firefighters worked the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Route 80, the department said.

When a car catches fire

Vehicle fires are more common than most people think. Fire departments across the country responded to about 211,500 of them in 2024, nearly 600 a day, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Mechanical and electrical problems are the most common cause. The risk grows as cars get older.

If your car starts smoking or catches fire, get everyone out right away and move at least 100 feet away. Then call 911. Don’t open the hood, because the rush of air can feed the flames. To help prevent a fire, have your car checked if it’s leaking fluids, blowing fuses or running unusually hot.

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More vehicle fire safety tips are available from the National Fire Protection Association.