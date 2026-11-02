Car Left Running Outside Barnegat Liquor Store Vanishes, Turns Up in Waretown Two Days Later

Police release surveillance video in hunt for suspect who took an idling vehicle.

BARNEGAT, N.J. – A vehicle left running with its keys inside outside a Barnegat liquor store was stolen Friday afternoon, setting off a police investigation that led to its recovery two days later in neighboring Waretown. Now detectives are asking the public to help identify a person captured on surveillance video entering the unattended vehicle.

The theft occurred at approximately 5:04 p.m. Friday, October 30, outside Spirits Unlimited, located at 580 North Main Street in Barnegat Township, according to the Barnegat Police Department. The vehicle had been left idling with its keys inside when the suspect allegedly entered it.

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Police recovered the vehicle Sunday, November 1, in the area of Pancoast Road in Waretown. Investigators have since released surveillance footage showing a person they want to identify in connection with the theft.

Suspect Seen Near Barnegat Liquor Store Hours Before Theft

According to the Barnegat Police Department, the person shown in the surveillance footage was observed in the area as early as 2 p.m. Friday, approximately three hours before the vehicle was taken.

Investigators described the individual as a Black male wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

The surveillance video shows the person entering the vehicle, according to the department’s public appeal.

Police have not disclosed the make, model or year of the stolen vehicle, nor have they explained what happened between the theft Friday afternoon and its recovery Sunday.

The department also has not indicated whether the vehicle sustained damage or whether any property was missing when it was recovered.

Stolen Vehicle Recovered Near Pancoast Road in Waretown

The vehicle was located in the area of Pancoast Road in Waretown, a community within Ocean Township in southern Ocean County.

The recovery came approximately two days after the vehicle disappeared from the North Main Street business.

Although the vehicle has been recovered, investigators are continuing their efforts to identify the person captured on the surveillance recording.

Police have not announced an arrest or identified a suspect by name.

The circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s recovery remain under investigation.

Barnegat Detectives Ask Public to Identify Person in Video

Barnegat police are circulating the surveillance footage in hopes that residents can recognize the individual who entered the idling vehicle.

The department is asking anyone who recognizes the person or has information about the incident to contact Detective Armstrong.

Tips can be submitted by calling 609-698-5000, extension 226, or emailing armstrong399@barnegatpolice.us.

The department’s surveillance video and identification request are available through its Facebook page.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to identify the individual and determine the circumstances surrounding the theft and subsequent recovery.

A vehicle left running outside a Barnegat liquor store was stolen Friday and recovered in Waretown Sunday. Police are seeking help identifying a suspect.

Surveillance footage released by Barnegat Police shows a person sought in connection with a vehicle theft outside Spirits Unlimited on North Main Street.