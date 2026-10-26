Car Strikes NJ Transit Bus Carrying 56 Passengers on Garden State Parkway

One minor injury was reported after a driver lost control during a separate crash and hit the northbound bus Sunday morning.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — A vehicle struck an NJ Transit bus carrying 56 passengers on the northbound Garden State Parkway Sunday morning, October 25, leaving one person with a minor injury, according to NJ Transit.

The collision happened at approximately 10:25 a.m. NJ Transit said the vehicle’s driver lost control during a separate crash and struck the bus, News 12 reported.

The injured person was not transported to a hospital.

Passengers transferred to following bus

The bus was operating on Route 319 to the Port Authority Bus Terminal via Toms River.

NJ Transit said the damaged bus was towed and its passengers were accommodated on the following bus.