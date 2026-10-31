Cherry Grove Farm Cow Parade Returns Nov. 7 With Hay Rides, Bonfire and Contests

Lawrenceville farm will celebrate its dairy cows with a Swiss-inspired parade, family activities, demonstrations, food and live entertainment

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ – Cherry Grove Farm will host its annual Cow Parade on Nov. 7, celebrating the cows that provide the milk used in the farm’s cheeses.

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at Cherry Grove Farm in Lawrenceville and is free to attend. Parking is $20.

After milking, the cows will be decorated with garlands, bells and flowers before parading from the milking parlor, down the lane and around the field before returning to pasture.

Organizers say the tradition is inspired by Swiss celebrations marking the return of cows from mountain grazing areas at the end of summer.

Hay Rides, Games and Farm Demonstrations

The festival will also feature hay rides, face painting, a bouncy house, children’s games, food, music, beer and local artisan vendors.

This year’s event is expected to include butter-churning and glass-blowing demonstrations.

Organizers also said Rocky the beekeeper may bring Sweetie, his hawk, to the farm.

The event will bring back its Mooing Contest and add a new Cow Costume Contest before the main parade begins.

Bonfire Planned to Close the Day

The celebration is scheduled to end with a bonfire, weather permitting.

S’mores will be available for purchase during the bonfire portion of the event.

The Cow Parade combines farm traditions, family entertainment and hands-on demonstrations while giving visitors a closer look at the animals central to Cherry Grove Farm’s dairy operation.