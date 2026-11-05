Cherry Hill Officers Talk Man in Crisis to Safety From Route 38 Overpass

Police stopped traffic on both roadways while two officers spent about 20 minutes listening to the man, who returned to safety without injury.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. – Cherry Hill police officers helped a man in crisis reach safety Wednesday afternoon after he was found outside the safety fence of the Haddonfield Road overpass above Route 38, the department said. The incident began at about 12:32 p.m. on Nov. 4. The man came back over the fence without injury roughly 20 minutes after the response began.

Two Officers Build Trust

Officer Jared Colbert arrived first and relayed information from the scene to other responding officers. Officer John Casey, a member of the department’s Critical Incident Negotiating Team, arrived next. According to police, the two spoke with the man, listened to him and worked together to build his trust.

Other officers stopped traffic in both directions on Haddonfield Road and on Route 38 below the overpass while the conversation continued. After he returned to safety, the man kept talking with officers as he was taken to receive further care.

Department Praises Officers and Partners

The Cherry Hill Police Department commended Colbert and Casey for their patience, compassion and professionalism. Police said that by taking the time to listen and treating the man with dignity, the officers upheld the department’s commitment to protecting life and caring for people in distress. The department also recognized the officers who secured both roadways so their colleagues could focus on the man’s immediate safety.

Police thanked the Cherry Hill Fire Department, Cherry Hill EMS and the New Jersey Department of Transportation for their help. The department also thanked drivers for their patience, acknowledging that motorists faced significant delays while the roads were closed. Police released an excerpt of body-worn camera video from one of the responding officers.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time. Follow more Cherry Hill and Camden County news on Shore News Network.