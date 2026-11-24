Cherry Hill, NJ – The Christmas season has officially reached the Barclay Farm neighborhood. Over the weekend, holiday wreaths went up once again on both ends of the Scarborough Covered Bridge, a tradition one family has kept alive for more than three decades.

Firefighters from Rescue Ladder 13 of the Cherry Hill Fire Department brought their ladder truck to Covered Bridge Road to lift the wreaths into place on the bridge’s red facades.

“This is a wonderful tradition that continues each year, thanks to local residents Bill and Joanne Mitchell,” the fire department said.

Photo by Cherry Hill Fire Dept.

Why is this important? The wreath hanging dates back to 1993, which makes this year the 34th.

Joanne Mitchell’s mother, the late Sally Callaghan, started the tradition. Mitchell and her husband, Bill, now carry it on.

The bridge opened on Valentine’s Day 1959 and is one of only two covered bridges left in New Jersey.

Cherry Hill firefighters help lift the wreaths into place each year.

A Family Tradition Spanning Generations

The tradition began in 1993 with Sally Callaghan, Joanne Mitchell’s mother, who was active with the Barclay Farmstead Museum. That year she started organizing the annual hanging of a wreath at each end of the bridge. It was also the year the bridge was renovated.

After Callaghan died, Mitchell took over. She has run the wreath hanging every year since, through the pandemic and through bad pre-Thanksgiving weather, and her daughter has joined in as well. The family has said a fourth generation is on the way to keep it going.

For the hundreds of drivers who cross the bridge every day, the wreaths mark the start of the holidays and help give the neighborhood a small-town feel. The Mitchells live on Covered Bridge Road and have looked after the bridge year-round. Joanne Mitchell has spoken at Cherry Hill Township Council meetings about protecting the bridge from trucks that are too tall for its 12-foot, 6-inch clearance.

The bridge itself was born as a marketing idea. In the 1950s, homebuilder Bob Scarborough was developing Barclay Farm in what was then Delaware Township. He needed a crossing over the North Branch of the Cooper River to connect the two halves of his development.

Instead of building an ordinary span, Scarborough chose a covered bridge to match the New England-style homes he was selling. Architect Malcolm Wells designed the 55-foot wooden bridge, which uses a lattice Town truss.

Scarborough dedicated the bridge on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1959, and signed its deed over to Delaware Township, which later became Cherry Hill. Covered bridges have long been called “kissing bridges” because couples in horse-drawn buggies could steal a kiss out of sight inside. More than 100 couples reportedly kissed under the new bridge on dedication day, which earned it the nickname the “Kissing Bridge.”

When it opened, it was reported to be the first covered bridge built in New Jersey in 93 years. The state once had dozens of covered bridges. Today Scarborough is one of only two left, along with the Green Sergeant’s Covered Bridge in Hunterdon County.

The township marked the bridge’s 50th anniversary in 2009 by re-creating the original Valentine’s Day dedication. Scarborough died in 2011 at age 88.

Nearly 70 years after it opened, the two-lane bridge still carries traffic and pedestrians through the heart of Barclay Farm. Each holiday season, with help from the Mitchells and local firefighters, it gets a little dressed up.

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Sources: Cherry Hill Fire Department, Cherry Hill Township