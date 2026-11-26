Wildwood, NJ – The rides are closed for the season and the beach is empty, but the Wildwoods are busy this December. Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest have lined up five weekends of holiday events, including tree lightings, beach bonfires, a Christmas parade, dogs in costume and light shows. Many of them are free.

The season starts Thanksgiving weekend. On Friday, Nov. 27, a family holiday bonfire lights up the beach at Second and Surf avenues in North Wildwood from 5 to 9 p.m., with music and photos with Santa. Admission is $10 for adults and $2 for children under 12, and Nov. 28 is the rain date.

Christmas in Wildwood

Christmas in North Wildwood runs Nov. 27 through Nov. 29 with free fire pits, hot cocoa, a strolling Santa, scavenger hunts and live music. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, the Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village fills Byrne Plaza in downtown Wildwood with local artists and vendors from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas in Wildwood The Wildwoods have five weekends of holiday events, and many are free.

There are four tree lightings: Wildwood Crest on Dec. 1, downtown Wildwood on Dec. 4, North Wildwood on Dec. 5 and the Convention Center on Dec. 12.

The Christmas parade is Friday, Dec. 4.

Holly Beach Park light shows run on two December weekends.

Four Tree Lightings, One Parade There are four tree lightings over two weeks: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 5 p.m.: Sunset Lake, Atlantic and New Jersey avenues, Wildwood Crest (rain date Dec. 2)

Sunset Lake, Atlantic and New Jersey avenues, Wildwood Crest (rain date Dec. 2) Friday, Dec. 4, about 7 p.m.: Byrne Plaza, downtown Wildwood, after the Christmas parade

Byrne Plaza, downtown Wildwood, after the Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m.: Hereford Inlet Lighthouse courtyard, First and Central avenues, North Wildwood

Hereford Inlet Lighthouse courtyard, First and Central avenues, North Wildwood Saturday, Dec. 12, 4 p.m.: In front of the Wildwoods Convention Center

The Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade steps off at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Floats and marching bands travel Pacific Avenue to Byrne Plaza, where Christmas in the Plaza follows with free carnival rides and vendors. Christmas in the Plaza continues Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with live music and Mrs. Claus.

Saturday, Dec. 5, is the busiest day of the season. Santa Paws brings dogs in costume to North Wildwood’s bar district at 1 p.m. The Hereford Inlet Lighthouse gardens light up at 5 p.m. and stay lit for the season. The Bobby Rydell Foundation’s Wildwood Holiday Spectacular, headlined by The Duprees, is at the Convention Center from 7 to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, the Wildwood Crest Arts Council holds a community gingerbread house contest at the Wildwood Crest Arts Pavilion from 10 a.m. to noon.

Downtown Wildwood’s Holly Beach Park becomes a Winter Wonderland on Dec. 11–12 and Dec. 18–19. Free light shows run every 30 minutes from 5 to 9 p.m., with hot cocoa, popcorn and visits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Convention Center holds a free Family Holiday Celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Santa, crafts and the Avalon String Band. That morning, the Pinch the GrYnch Boardwalk 5K starts out front at 10 a.m. to raise money for gifts for local children.

Wildwood Crest’s Holiday Light Walk around Sunset Lake begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.

After Christmas, the island turns to basketball. The Boardwalk Basketball Classic brings about 1,000 high school players to the Convention Center and nearby gyms from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31.

Shoppers can also stop at Miracle at the Mall at the Boardwalk Mall, 3800 Boardwalk, which has holiday shopping and live music on Saturday afternoons, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

The full calendar is at WildwoodHoliday.com, and the holiday events line is 609-729-9000.

For more Wildwood and Cape May County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, City of Wildwood

Wildwood, Christmas, Cape May County