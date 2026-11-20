Officers found Ingrid Toth unresponsive on Coldevin Road on Thursday afternoon. Her son, Marcus Toth, was arrested soon after.

CLARK, N.J. — A Clark man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his mother, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel and Clark Police Director Patrick Grady said.

Marcus Toth, 26, faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. The charges are in connection with the death of his mother, Ingrid Toth, 52.

What you need to know Ingrid Toth, 52, was found dead on Coldevin Road in Clark on Thursday afternoon.

Her son, Marcus Toth, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and two weapons offenses.

He was arrested shortly after the killing and remains in custody.

Clark police were called to Coldevin Road at about 12:11 p.m. Thursday for a reported medical emergency. Officers found Ingrid Toth unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcus Toth was arrested shortly afterward and processed at Clark police headquarters, authorities said. He remains in custody.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force is investigating with Clark police.

Anyone with information can contact Homicide Task Force Detective Darius Singletary at 908-632-0537, Sgt. Nicholas Veltre at 908-347-7330 or Clark Police Detective Paul Sosnowski at 732-882-8299.

Sources: Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Clark Police Department