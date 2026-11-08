Coastal Storm Could Bring Rain, Wind and Early Snow to NJ Friday Into Saturday

Forecasters say a low-pressure system will likely form in the Ohio Valley Wednesday and strengthen off the Mid-Atlantic coast Friday. The track is still uncertain, and it will decide whether New Jersey gets mostly cold rain and gusty winds at the Shore or its first accumulating snow of the season.

New Jersey is heading toward a stormy, much colder end of the week. The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly said Saturday night that a coastal system is looking more likely to reach the region late in the week and into early next weekend. Forecasters added that how much snow falls, if any, is still highly uncertain.

According to the NWS Weather Prediction Center, a wave of low pressure is expected to develop across the Ohio Valley late Wednesday, Nov. 11. It should then move east and strengthen off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Friday, Nov. 13. As it intensifies, precipitation will spread across the region: mostly rain, with snow possible at higher elevations. Temperatures well below normal will arrive with the storm Friday and hang on through the weekend.

Snow Odds Favor the Interior, Not the Shore

The Weather Prediction Center’s early outlook gives the best odds of at least an inch of snow, between Thursday evening and Saturday evening, to the interior Northeast and higher terrain in Pennsylvania, New York and New England. Most of New Jersey sits at the low end of that range, especially along the coast, where warmer air off the ocean usually keeps early-season storms wet instead of white.

That can still change. Forecasters stress that small shifts in the storm’s track could greatly change what each area sees. They’re also unsure how much snow will fall overall, and whether lower elevations, like most of Ocean and Monmouth counties, will see any accumulation at all. A track closer to the coast would mean more rain and wind for the Shore. A track farther offshore with enough cold air could favor snow inland.

Wind and Water Along the Coast

For Shore towns, the bigger issue may be wind, not snow. The Weather Prediction Center lists coastal impacts from gusty winds and onshore flow among the main unknowns. A strengthening storm off the coast can push water into back bays and along oceanfront beaches. Residents of flood-prone areas around Barnegat Bay and other low-lying sections of Ocean County should watch for updated statements as the week goes on.

The bottom line from federal forecasters: they’re more confident that the storm will form than about what it will do in any one place. The Weather Prediction Center expects the details to change over the next several days. NWS Mount Holly, which covers most of New Jersey, will refine local forecasts for rain, snow, wind and coastal flooding as computer models come into closer agreement. Check back with Shore News Network for weather updates as the storm takes shape.