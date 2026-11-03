Connecticut convenience store strikes lottery gold with $200k scratch-off

A Brooklyn resident lands a $200,000 top prize from a small-town convenience store.

DANIELSON, CT – A $10 Connecticut Lottery scratch-off ticket purchased at a Danielson convenience store has turned into a $200,000 payday for a Brooklyn, Connecticut, resident, delivering a six-figure prize from the X The Money game. The win was recorded Thursday, October 29, making it one of the largest lottery prizes reported in Connecticut that week.

According to the Connecticut Lottery’s official winners list, the winning ticket was sold at Sunny Side in Danielson, a community in the town of Killingly in Windham County. The lottery confirmed that the prize was claimed by a resident of Brooklyn, Connecticut.

The $200,000 payout represents 20,000 times the ticket’s $10 purchase price before applicable taxes. The lottery’s public record identifies the game, prize amount, winner’s hometown and selling retailer without disclosing the player’s name.

Danielson Convenience Store Sells $200K Scratch-Off Winner

Sunny Side became the retailer behind one of Connecticut’s biggest recently reported scratch-off prizes when the X The Money ticket delivered its $200,000 top prize.

Unlike Powerball or Mega Millions, scratch-off tickets do not require a scheduled drawing. The prize is determined by the game’s printed results, allowing players to check their tickets after purchase.

The Connecticut Lottery recorded the claim on October 29, although its public listing does not specify when the ticket was originally purchased.

The win puts the Danielson retailer in the spotlight while delivering a substantial financial windfall to a player from nearby Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Resident Leads Connecticut Lottery’s Big Winners

The $200,000 prize was the largest of five significant lottery claims recorded in Connecticut on October 29.

A Hartford resident claimed $20,000 from a 20X Cash 10th Edition ticket purchased at Sam’s Food Store in West Hartford.

Three additional $10,000 prizes were reported that day, including a Keno prize associated with Johnny B’s Roadside Saloon in Wolcott, a Play4 ticket sold at One Convenience in Bloomfield and a 10X Cash 18th Edition ticket purchased at a Sunoco in Wethersfield.

Together, those five reported prizes totaled $250,000, with the Brooklyn resident’s scratch-off win accounting for $200,000 of that amount.

Connecticut Lottery Protects Winner Privacy

Connecticut changed its lottery disclosure rules in October 2025, allowing winners’ names to remain private unless they provide written consent for public identification.

The Connecticut Lottery continues to publish claimed prize amounts, hometowns, games and retailer information through its public winners database.

That policy allows the $200,000 Danielson prize to be reported without requiring the winner’s name to be disclosed.