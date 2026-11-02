Connecticut Man Burglarized Dead Man’s Car With Body Still In It

Quashawn Clayton, 28, of Hartford, was caught within hours after a bystander reported the break-in at a Mill Creek Drive parking deck

SECAUCUS, NJ – A Connecticut man is behind bars after police say he burglarized a parked car in Secaucus with a dead man inside. The Secaucus Police Department announced the arrest of 28-year-old Quashawn Clayton of Hartford, who was taken into custody just hours after the crime.

According to police, officers received a call at about 7:48 a.m. on November 1 reporting a burglary in progress at a 2026 Hyundai Elantra parked in the 200 Mill Creek Drive parking deck.

A Door Ajar and a Body Inside

When the first officers arrived, they found the Hyundai’s door open and the lifeless body of a 62-year-old Secaucus man inside. A description of the suspect was immediately sent to all patrol units and surrounding police agencies.

Detectives from the Secaucus Police Detective Division and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Squad responded to the scene. Police said no foul play is suspected in the man’s death at this time. The manner and cause of death are pending from the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Foot Chase on Lighting Way

At about 11:02 a.m., Officer Jonathan Padron spotted a man matching the suspect’s description walking on Lighting Way, directly across the street from the parking deck. Padron approached the man, identified as Clayton, and ordered him to stop. Police said Clayton ignored the command and ran, with Padron chasing him on foot.

Clayton was arrested in the area of 100 Lighting Way. During a search following his arrest, police said he was carrying credit cards belonging to the deceased man.

Charges

Clayton is charged with:

Burglary

Theft of movable property

Credit card theft

Obstructing the administration of law

Failure to report a death

He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Chief Credits Bystander and Officer

Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller thanked the person who called in the crime. “I want to publicly thank and acknowledge the reporting person for not just passing by but instead reported the crime in progress to the police,” Miller said.

Miller also praised Padron for catching the suspect within hours, and said the arrest reflects teamwork and information sharing across the department’s divisions.

For more on Hudson County crime and Secaucus developments, stay with Shore News Network. See more New Jersey crime coverage and burglary updates. Court information is available through the New Jersey Judiciary and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.