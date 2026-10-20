Country store in south cairo sells top-prize lottery ticket

A Monday afternoon drawing delivered a $16,609 prize to a ticket sold at a Greene County neighborhood market.

SOUTH CAIRO, NY – A country store in Greene County has landed a top-prize New York Lottery winner after selling a TAKE 5 ticket worth $16,609. The winning ticket came from South Cairo Country Store on Ross Ruland Road for Monday afternoon’s drawing.

The New York Lottery confirmed that South Cairo Country Store, located at 20 Ross Ruland Road, Unit A, sold the top-prize ticket for the October 19 TAKE 5 Midday drawing.

The result puts the local market on the Lottery’s list of winning retailers, with a ticket purchased at the South Cairo business matching all five numbers in Monday’s afternoon drawing.

South Cairo Country Store Lands TAKE 5 Top Prize

The $16,609 ticket was sold at South Cairo Country Store, a neighborhood retailer in the Town of Cairo in Greene County.

TAKE 5 is a twice-daily New York Lottery game in which players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39.

Tickets matching all five numbers in a drawing win a share of the game’s top-prize pool.

Unlike games with fixed top prizes, the TAKE 5 payout varies depending on the drawing’s prize pool and the number of winning tickets.

Monday afternoon’s drawing produced a top-prize ticket worth $16,609 at the Ross Ruland Road location.

The Lottery’s announcement identified the winning retailer and prize amount but did not include the five numbers drawn.

Monday Afternoon Drawing Brings Winning Ticket to Greene County

TAKE 5 drawings take place twice daily, with a midday drawing at 2:30 p.m. and an evening drawing at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

The South Cairo ticket won during the October 19 midday drawing.

The distinction matters because each daily drawing has its own winning numbers and prize amounts.

A ticket entered in the afternoon drawing is evaluated against that drawing’s results, rather than the evening combination.

For the Greene County retailer, Monday’s result means a ticket sold at its location earned a five-figure payout.

The announcement comes as the New York Lottery continues reporting major winners from convenience stores, delis and other neighborhood businesses throughout the state.

Winning Ticket Has One Year to Be Claimed

Under New York Lottery rules, prizes from draw games may be claimed for up to one year after the drawing date.

That gives the holder of the October 19 TAKE 5 Midday ticket until October 19, 2027, to submit a valid claim.

Players can verify winning numbers and review prize-claim procedures through the Lottery’s official website.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during the 2025–2026 fiscal year.