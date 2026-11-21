An officer posing as a pedestrian stepped into a crosswalk with flashing beacons, and uniformed officers pulled over drivers who didn’t stop.

CRANFORD, N.J. — Cranford police went undercover in a crosswalk last week to catch drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians.

Officers from the Cranford Police Department’s Patrol and Traffic divisions ran a pedestrian decoy enforcement detail at a marked crosswalk with a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon, a pedestrian-activated warning light that flashes yellow to alert drivers, police said.

Here’s how it worked: Cranford police ran a pedestrian decoy sting at a marked crosswalk with flashing warning beacons.

An officer turned on the beacons and stepped into the crosswalk as a pedestrian.

Drivers who were more than 162 feet away and still didn’t stop were pulled over.

Police said the detail followed federal standards and best practices.

During the operation, an officer turned on the flashing beacons and walked into the crosswalk as a pedestrian. Uniformed officers then pulled over drivers who were more than 162 feet from the crosswalk, giving them enough distance to stop, and failed to stop as the law requires.

Police said the operation followed federal standards and best practices, and is part of the department’s ongoing effort to improve pedestrian safety across the township.

“Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility,” the department said.

Police reminded drivers to stay alert, stop for pedestrians in marked crosswalks and obey all traffic signals and signs. They urged pedestrians to use marked crossings, push the button to activate the flashing beacons where they are available, and watch for oncoming traffic.

Under New Jersey law, drivers must stop and stay stopped for pedestrians in a marked crosswalk. Violators face a $200 fine and two points on their license, according to the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

Sources: Cranford Police Department, New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety