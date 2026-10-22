Cranford’s Witches Night Out Adds Walking Tour to Downtown Shopping Event

Cranford’s Witches Night Out runs October 22 from 5:30 to 9 p.m., featuring shopping specials, a new walking tour and ticket packages priced at $20 and $40.

The October 22 gathering offers two ticket options, with shopping specials, a hat-decorating contest and an optional tarot reading.

CRANFORD, NJ — Witches Night Out brings an evening of shopping, restaurant specials and Halloween activities to downtown Cranford on October 22 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Sponsored by the Cranford Woman’s Club and Downtown Cranford, the event introduces a Witchful Walking Tour this year. Admission costs $20 or $40, depending on the ticket package.

What each ticket includes

The $20 Broomstick Ticket includes retailer and restaurant offers, drink specials, a hat-decorating contest, a scavenger hunt and two tricky tray tickets. Guests also receive self-care items and a walking tour pass.

The $40 Cauldron Ticket includes those activities, increases the tricky tray allocation to five tickets and adds a choice of one 10-minute appointment with a tarot reader.

Tickets for the Union County event are available through the organizers’ Witches Night Out registration page.