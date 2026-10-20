Cumberland man accused of swinging kitchen knife at victim near park

An argument near Bridge Street escalated into an alleged knife attack, leaving a 51-year-old man in jail without bond.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 51-year-old Cumberland man is being held without bond after police say he repeatedly swung a kitchen knife at another man during an argument near a city park. The suspect initially approached officers on foot patrol and claimed that he had been assaulted, but a witness and the alleged victim gave investigators a different account.

Deron Michael Elbin, 51, of Cumberland, was arrested Monday, October 19, after officers investigated the confrontation near Bridge Street. He faces first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment charges.

The case unfolded when Elbin approached Cumberland police officers patrolling near the park and reported being assaulted. Investigators subsequently located a witness who alleged that Elbin had actually been the person wielding a knife during the confrontation.

Man Reports Assault, Then Police Hear Different Story

According to the Cumberland Police Department, officers were conducting a foot patrol near a park in the Bridge Street area when Elbin approached them.

He told officers that he had been assaulted.

Police began investigating the complaint and located a witness who described a confrontation involving Elbin and another man.

The witness alleged that Elbin had swung a knife at the other individual several times during an argument.

That account prompted officers to detain Elbin while they searched for the other person involved.

Investigators then located the alleged victim, who provided an account consistent with the witness’s description.

The man told officers that he and Elbin had been arguing when Elbin produced a kitchen knife and began swinging it at him.

Police did not disclose what caused the disagreement or whether the two men knew each other before the incident.

The department also did not report that the alleged victim suffered a stab wound.

Knife Assault Suspect Held Without Bond in Allegany County

After interviewing the witness and alleged victim, police placed Elbin under arrest.

He was transported to the Allegany County Detention Center, where he was held without bond pending trial, according to the department’s October 20 announcement.

Elbin faces three criminal charges: first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

First-degree assault is among Maryland’s more serious violent crime charges and can apply to allegations involving serious physical injury or assault with a firearm. The precise legal basis for the charge against Elbin was not explained in the department’s initial release.

Reckless endangerment addresses conduct alleged to create a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury.

The department did not indicate whether the kitchen knife was recovered or submitted as evidence.

Cumberland Park Confrontation Heads to Court

The encounter began as a complaint from Elbin himself, but the investigation took a different direction after officers located a witness.

Police relied on statements from the witness and alleged victim in making the arrest.

The department has not publicly released the alleged victim’s identity or provided further details about the confrontation.

Elbin remains accused of the three offenses, with his case awaiting court proceedings.

The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.