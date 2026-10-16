Cumberland Police Arrest Two Men in Separate Theft and Court Compliance Cases

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on a bench warrant for violating pretrial release conditions, while a 29-year-old man was accused of stealing merchandise using a self-checkout register.

CUMBERLAND, MD — Cumberland police reported two separate arrests Thursday, October 15, including a woman wanted for failing to comply with court-ordered release conditions and a man accused of stealing merchandise from a local business.

Both individuals were released following their arrests, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Woman arrested on bench warrant, released on $1,000 unsecured bond

Kelly Lynn Carey, 43, of Cumberland, was arrested after police served a bench warrant issued for failure to comply with the terms of her pretrial release.

Carey was taken into custody Thursday and appeared before a District Court commissioner.

Following the hearing, she was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond, meaning she was not required to pay the bond amount upfront.

Police did not disclose the underlying case or specify which pretrial release conditions Carey allegedly violated.

Man accused of stealing merchandise at self-checkout

In a separate incident, officers responded Thursday to a business in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue following a reported theft.

The suspect had already left when police arrived.

Officers were told that Dustin Hunter Wolford, 29, of Cumberland, had used a self-checkout register but failed to pay for several items.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and identified Wolford as the suspect.

He was later located and arrested without incident.

Wolford was issued a criminal citation for theft of less than $100 and released pending trial in District Court.

The department did not identify the business or disclose the exact value of the merchandise.

Both cases remain subject to court proceedings, and the individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Cumberland police arrested a woman on a pretrial release violation warrant and cited a man accused of stealing merchandise at a self-checkout register.