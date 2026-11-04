Cumberland woman accused of draining victim's bank account for months, faces theft charges

Police say a 31-year-old woman allegedly made fraudulent bank transactions over several months before a victim reported the activity.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 31-year-old Cumberland woman is facing multiple theft charges after police say she repeatedly made fraudulent transactions from another person’s bank account over several months. The alleged scheme came to light when the victim contacted authorities and provided evidence of the unauthorized financial activity.

The Cumberland Police Department identified the accused woman as Crystal Marie Demoss, 31, of Cumberland. Officers served her with a criminal summons Tuesday, November 3, following charges filed in the District Court of Maryland for Allegany County.

According to the department’s November 4 announcement, the alleged victim reported discovering fraudulent transactions involving their bank account and supplied evidence to investigators. Police did not disclose the total amount allegedly taken or the relationship between Demoss and the account holder.

Months of Alleged Bank Account Theft Lead to Criminal Charges

The investigation began after the alleged victim reported that unauthorized transactions had been occurring for several months.

The victim provided police with evidence supporting the complaint, according to the department.

Investigators subsequently filed charges against Demoss through the District Court of Allegany County.

The police release did not specify whether the alleged transactions involved debit card purchases, electronic transfers, withdrawals or another method of accessing the account.

Authorities also did not identify the financial institution or explain how Demoss allegedly gained access to the victim’s funds.

The length of the alleged activity suggests investigators examined transactions spanning multiple months, although police have not released a timeline or identified the dates of individual transactions.

Cumberland Woman Faces Theft Scheme and Multiple Theft Counts

Demoss faces one charge of theft scheme involving an alleged value of $1,500 to less than $25,000.

The department also listed five counts of theft involving amounts from $100 to less than $1,500 and an additional 10 counts in the same monetary category.

Taken together, the police release lists one theft-scheme charge and 15 individual theft counts.

The theft-scheme charge concerns an alleged pattern of conduct, while the individual theft counts relate to alleged offenses charged separately.

The dollar ranges describe the categories of the charges and do not establish the exact amount allegedly stolen.

Police did not provide a detailed accounting of the disputed transactions or specify whether additional financial records remain under review.

Criminal Summons Served, Trial Pending in Allegany County

Officers served Demoss with the criminal summons on November 3.

Unlike an arrest resulting in detention, service of a criminal summons notifies a defendant of charges and the requirement to respond through the court system.

Demoss was released pending trial, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

The department did not disclose a scheduled court date or additional conditions associated with her release.

The case will proceed through the District Court of Maryland for Allegany County, where prosecutors will be responsible for proving the allegations.

Demoss is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.