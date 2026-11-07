A suspected thief slipped into a Southwest DC business after midnight, grabbed property and disappeared. Now police want the public’s help finding him.

WASHINGTON, DC – A suspected burglar who slipped into a business along Maine Avenue in Southwest DC in the middle of the night and escaped with stolen property is now the subject of a police manhunt. Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect, hoping someone recognizes the person who allegedly targeted the establishment before disappearing.

The burglary occurred around 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, in the 600 block of Maine Avenue SW, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspect entered the business, removed property and fled before being apprehended.

Photo: dc burglar caught on camera after midnight business break-in, police offer cash reward

Detectives announced Friday, November 6, that they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual captured by surveillance cameras. The department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with the crime.

Surveillance Camera Captures Suspect in Maine Avenue Burglary

According to investigators, the suspect entered the establishment shortly after 1 a.m. and took property before leaving the scene.

Police have not identified the business or disclosed exactly what was stolen.

Authorities also have not specified how the suspect gained entry, whether the establishment was closed at the time or how much the missing property was worth.

The suspect was captured on a security camera, giving detectives images they hope will help identify the person responsible.

The Metropolitan Police Department released the surveillance photographs Friday as part of its investigation into the October 11 break-in.

<text color=”secondary” italic>Police-released surveillance photograph of the suspect:</text>

The burglary investigation remains active, and police have not announced any arrests.

Police Seek Tips as Reward Offered in Southwest DC Break-In

Investigators are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the burglary to contact authorities.

Police specifically warn members of the public not to approach or confront the individual.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip by texting 50411.

The department is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a person responsible for a crime committed in the District.

The reward is not automatically paid for identifying a suspect; information must meet the department’s requirements.

The Maine Avenue case adds to the commercial crime investigations in Washington, DC, where surveillance footage frequently plays a role in helping detectives identify suspects after burglaries.

In September, police also investigated a separate overnight burglary at a business on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW after suspects allegedly entered through the roof and escaped with property.

For the latest Maine Avenue investigation, detectives have not disclosed whether the suspect acted alone or whether additional evidence has been recovered.

Police are hoping the newly released photograph will help someone identify the individual and bring the investigation closer to an arrest.