Someone was inside the Northeast DC home when the intruder struck, and police now have a surveillance photo they hope will lead to an arrest.

WASHINGTON, DC – A burglar slipped into an occupied home in Northeast DC in the middle of the night, stole property and escaped before being caught, leaving police searching for a suspect captured on surveillance footage. The break-in happened around 2 a.m. on October 6 in the 1200 block of G Street NE, where residents were inside the home when the intruder entered.

The Metropolitan Police Department released a photograph of the suspected burglar Saturday, November 7, asking the public to help identify the person responsible. Investigators said the suspect entered the residence, removed property and fled the scene.

Photo: dc burglar slips into occupied home at 2 am, steals property and vanishes into night

Police have not disclosed whether the residents encountered the intruder, how the suspect gained entry or what was stolen. The department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with the burglary.

Intruder Enters Northeast DC Home While Residents Are Inside

The burglary unfolded during the early morning hours in a residential section of Northeast DC.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the home around 2 a.m., took property and left before being apprehended.

The residence was occupied at the time, making the incident particularly concerning because someone was inside during the break-in.

Police have not reported any injuries connected to the incident, although the department’s announcement did not specify whether the residents were awake or asleep.

Authorities also have not said whether the suspect was armed, threatened anyone or came face-to-face with the occupants.

The department has not provided an estimate of the stolen property’s value or described the items taken.

The case comes after another occupied residence in Northeast DC was burglarized on October 10, when a suspect entered a home on 6th Street NE and fled with property.

In that separate incident, Shore News Network reported that surveillance footage captured the suspect and police offered a reward for information.

Surveillance Camera Captures Suspect Wanted in G Street Break-In

The latest investigation now centers partly on a photograph obtained from a security camera.

Detectives released the image hoping someone recognizes the person shown and can provide information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or provided further identifying information in the public announcement.

The investigation is listed under case number 26159685.

It remains unclear whether investigators have recovered any stolen property or developed additional leads since the October 6 incident.

DC Police Offer Cash Reward for Information About Burglary

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows anything about the break-in to contact police.

The department specifically advises residents not to approach or confront the person pictured.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip by texting 50411.

Police are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a person responsible for a qualifying crime in the District.

The reward is subject to departmental requirements and is not guaranteed simply for identifying someone in a surveillance image.

The burglary adds to a series of residential break-in investigations across Northeast DC, including other incidents where people were inside their homes when intruders entered.

For the residents of the G Street property, the incident began with an unexpected intrusion during the overnight hours.

For investigators, the search now depends in part on whether someone recognizes the person caught on camera.

Police have not announced an arrest, and the investigation remains active.