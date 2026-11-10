Dc burglar slips into occupied home at 2 am, steals property and vanishes into night

Someone was inside the Northeast DC home when the intruder struck, and police now have a surveillance photo they hope will lead to an arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC – A burglar slipped into an occupied home in Northeast DC in the middle of the night, stole property and escaped before being caught, leaving police searching for a suspect captured on surveillance footage. The break-in happened around 2 a.m. on October 6 in the 1200 block of G Street NE, where residents were inside the home when the intruder entered.
The Metropolitan Police Department released a photograph of the suspected burglar Saturday, November 7, asking the public to help identify the person responsible. Investigators said the suspect entered the residence, removed property and fled the scene.
Police have not disclosed whether the residents encountered the intruder, how the suspect gained entry or what was stolen. The department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with the burglary.
Intruder Enters Northeast DC Home While Residents Are Inside
The burglary unfolded during the early morning hours in a residential section of Northeast DC.
According to investigators, the suspect entered the home around 2 a.m., took property and left before being apprehended.
The residence was occupied at the time, making the incident particularly concerning because someone was inside during the break-in.
Police have not reported any injuries connected to the incident, although the department’s announcement did not specify whether the residents were awake or asleep.
Authorities also have not said whether the suspect was armed, threatened anyone or came face-to-face with the occupants.
The department has not provided an estimate of the stolen property’s value or described the items taken.
The case comes after another occupied residence in Northeast DC was burglarized on October 10, when a suspect entered a home on 6th Street NE and fled with property.
Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news tha...
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