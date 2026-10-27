A September shooting on Fairmont Street Northwest left a man injured and 10 vehicles damaged, with police now releasing surveillance footage of the suspects.

WASHINGTON, DC – A man was shot and 10 vehicles were damaged by gunfire during an early-morning shooting in Northwest DC, and police are now asking the public to identify the suspects captured on surveillance video. The September incident left a trail of bullet damage along Fairmont Street and sent one victim to the hospital.

Photo: dc cops release images of suspects in shooting that hit 10 cars

The shooting occurred Saturday, September 19, at approximately 2:21 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fairmont Street Northwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Third District officers responding to the scene found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and discovered that 10 vehicles had also been struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening. On Monday, October 26, investigators released surveillance footage and photographs of the individuals sought in connection with the shooting, hoping someone will recognize them.

Gunfire Damages 10 Vehicles on Fairmont Street

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the early morning hours of September 19 in the Columbia Heights area of Northwest DC.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Fairmont Street Northwest after receiving a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators also discovered extensive property damage, with a total of 10 vehicles struck by gunfire.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and transported the injured man to a hospital.

Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The department did not identify the victim or specify where he was wounded.

Authorities also have not disclosed how many shots were fired, whether the vehicles were occupied or whether the gunfire was directed at a particular person.

The damage to 10 vehicles indicates that the shooting affected more than the individual who was injured.

Police did not provide estimates for the property damage or indicate whether any of the vehicles were rendered inoperable.

Surveillance Video Released More Than a Month After Shooting

Detectives are now circulating surveillance images of the suspects in an effort to identify those involved.

The department released video footage of the suspects along with photographs captured during the investigation.

The material was publicized October 26, more than five weeks after the shooting.

Police have not identified the individuals shown in the images or announced an arrest.

The department also has not provided a detailed description of the suspects or explained whether investigators believe they were acting together.

No motive was disclosed in the public announcement.

Investigators have not said whether the shooting stemmed from a dispute, whether the victim was specifically targeted or whether the suspects fled in a vehicle.

The surveillance footage is being shared to help establish the identities of the people sought in connection with the incident.

Police Offer Up to $10,000 for Information

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the September 19 shooting is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

Tips can also be submitted by text message to 50411.

Police advise members of the public not to approach or confront the suspects.

The department offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for qualifying violent crimes in the District.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to determine who fired the shots that wounded a man and damaged 10 vehicles on Fairmont Street.

The October 26 appeal does not announce any arrests or charges.

For residents and vehicle owners in the surrounding neighborhood, the shooting was notable for both the injured victim and the unusually large number of vehicles caught in the gunfire.

Police are hoping the newly released surveillance images will help identify the individuals involved and move the investigation forward.