Dc driver, 76, killed as speeding suv flies off i-295, slams into tree in woods

Toyota 4Runner vaults over guardrail in deadly Southeast DC crash.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 76-year-old Washington man was killed after his Toyota 4Runner slammed into a guardrail on Interstate 295, launched off the highway and crashed into a tree in a wooded area of Southeast DC. Police say the SUV was traveling at an accelerated speed before the driver lost control in the deadly Monday afternoon wreck.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. October 26 on northbound I-295 just before Exit 2, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Seventh District officers responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash discovered the Toyota 4Runner down an embankment, where the driver was unconscious and not breathing.

DC Fire and EMS personnel arrived at the scene but found no signs of life. The driver, identified as Baldwin Rudolph Robertson, 76, of Northeast DC, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUV Launches Off Interstate 295 After Striking Guardrail

The preliminary investigation revealed that Robertson was traveling northbound on Interstate 295 at what investigators described as an accelerated speed when he lost control of the SUV.

The Toyota struck a guardrail, launching off the roadway and into a wooded area alongside the highway.

The vehicle continued into the trees before coming to a final stop against one of them, leaving the driver trapped in the aftermath of the violent crash.

Police confirmed that Robertson was the only person inside the SUV. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Investigators have not disclosed the vehicle’s estimated speed or identified any additional factors that may have contributed to the crash.

DC Police Continue Investigation Into Deadly Highway Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is leading the investigation into the fatal wreck.

The department publicly identified Robertson in its Thursday announcement, three days after the crash.

The deadly incident adds to a series of serious crashes along DC-295, a major highway corridor running through eastern Washington.

In February, a motorcyclist died following a high-speed crash on the same highway, while other fatal collisions have prompted investigations by the department’s specialized crash unit.

Police have not announced any additional findings about Robertson’s crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact investigators at 202-727-9099.

Tips can also be submitted by text message to 50411.

The department is seeking information that could help investigators determine what caused Robertson to lose control before his SUV left the highway.