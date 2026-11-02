Dc gunman accused of killing man at bus stop, then opening fire again before cops shoot him

Deadly predawn rampage leaves one man dead, a suspect wounded and police under investigation.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 27-year-old Maryland man was gunned down at a Northeast DC bus stop early Thursday before the suspected killer allegedly opened fire again less than 20 minutes later, this time toward a bystander outside a business, prompting a police officer to shoot him. The violent chain of events ended with one man dead, a 47-year-old suspect seriously wounded and multiple investigations underway.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the homicide victim as Yeferson Moreno-Gimenez, 27, of Temple Hills, Maryland. Police arrested William Louis Chase Jr., 47, of Northwest DC, charging him with first-degree murder, felony assault on a police officer or emergency personnel, and assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun.

The shootings unfolded along Minnesota Avenue Northeast on October 29, beginning around 5 a.m. at a bus stop in the 4100 block. By 5:19 a.m., officers were responding to another report of gunfire two blocks away, where the confrontation with police ended with Chase wounded and hospitalized.

Deadly Bus Stop Shooting Claims Life of Maryland Man

Sixth District officers were first dispatched to the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast following reports of a shooting at a bus stop.

When officers arrived, they discovered Moreno-Gimenez unconscious, not breathing and suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS personnel rushed the wounded man to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.

Police have not disclosed what led to the shooting or whether Moreno-Gimenez and the alleged gunman knew each other.

The department also has not provided information about how many shots were fired during the initial attack.

The homicide investigation quickly took another turn when officers received reports of an armed man firing a weapon at a nearby business.

Gunman Allegedly Opens Fire at Bystander as Police Arrive

At approximately 5:19 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast after reports of a man firing a gun in a business parking lot.

Arriving officers encountered a man holding a firearm, according to the department’s account.

As officers exited their police vehicle, the armed suspect allegedly fired toward a bystander who was leaving the business.

An officer then discharged a service weapon, striking the suspect.

DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the seriously injured man to a local hospital.

Investigators subsequently identified him as Chase and determined that he was also the suspect in the earlier fatal bus stop shooting.

Police recovered a firearm from the scene of the officer-involved shooting.

The department has not disclosed whether the bystander was injured, how many rounds the officer fired or the precise sequence of shots exchanged during the confrontation.

Murder Suspect Faces Three Criminal Charges

Following the shootings, Chase was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felony assault on a police officer or emergency personnel, and assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun.

Police announced the charges Friday as investigators continued examining the two incidents.

The department’s initial release did not identify a motive for the alleged killing or explain what connected Chase to Moreno-Gimenez.

Detectives determined that the person involved in the initial homicide was also responsible for the subsequent shooting incident, according to the MPD’s official investigative announcement.

Chase remains accused of the offenses, and the criminal charges have not been proven in court.

DC Police Shooting Triggers Separate Internal Affairs Investigation

The officer-involved shooting has prompted a separate investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

The department’s Force Investigations Team, which reviews police-involved shootings throughout the District, is examining the circumstances surrounding the officer’s use of deadly force.

Officers involved in the encounter have been placed on administrative leave under department policy.

The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence to determine whether the officer’s actions complied with applicable law.

The release of body-worn camera footage will be governed by District of Columbia law, including D.C. Official Code § 5-116.33(c)(2).

The Homicide Branch is separately investigating the fatal shooting of Moreno-Gimenez, while Internal Affairs handles the police shooting.

Authorities have not announced a date for the release of the officer’s body-camera footage.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip by texting 50411.

The investigation remains active as authorities reconstruct the two shootings that unfolded along Minnesota Avenue within 20 minutes of each other.