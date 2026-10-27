Dc jail inmate, 30, stabbed to death inside detention facility, police investigating

Malik Williams was found with fatal stab wounds inside the jail’s infirmary Sunday morning as DC police opened a homicide investigation.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death inside the DC Central Detention Facility in Southeast DC Sunday morning, prompting a homicide investigation into how the deadly violence unfolded inside the District’s jail. The victim, identified as Malik Williams of Southeast DC, was found unconscious and not breathing when emergency responders reached the facility’s infirmary.

The stabbing was reported around 11:36 a.m. Sunday, October 25, at the jail in the 1900 block of D Street Southeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel found Williams suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Despite attempts to save his life, Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Police announced the investigation Monday, October 26, and are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the homicide.

Man Found Fatally Stabbed Inside DC Jail Infirmary

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, First District officers were dispatched to the DC Central Detention Facility after receiving a report of a stabbing inside the jail.

Responding officers went to the infirmary, where they found an adult male unconscious and not breathing.

DC Fire and EMS personnel also responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim could not be revived.

Authorities identified the deceased man as Malik Williams, 30, of Southeast DC.

The department did not disclose where inside the jail the stabbing originally occurred or how Williams came to be in the infirmary.

Police also did not specify the number of stab wounds, describe the weapon involved or explain what led to the attack.

The announcement did not identify a suspect or indicate whether investigators believe another person held at the facility was involved.

Homicide Investigation Raises Questions About Jail Violence

Williams’ death is being investigated as a homicide, with Metropolitan Police Department detectives examining the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing.

The killing occurred inside the DC Central Detention Facility, commonly known as the DC Jail, a correctional institution located on D Street Southeast.

Unlike a shooting or stabbing on a public street, the incident occurred inside a controlled detention environment, where access to inmates and movement within the facility are restricted.

The police announcement did not explain whether jail staff witnessed the incident, how a weapon may have entered or been obtained inside the facility, or whether a lockdown followed the stabbing.

Investigators also have not disclosed whether surveillance recordings captured the confrontation.

Those unanswered questions are important to understanding how a fatal stabbing occurred inside the detention center and whether additional security measures or investigative findings will follow.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not announced an arrest in connection with Williams’ death.

DC Police Offer $25,000 Reward in Jail Stabbing Case

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Police advise anyone with knowledge of the incident not to take action themselves.

The department offers rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a homicide in the District.

The official announcement did not identify a suspect, report any arrests or describe whether jail officials had taken additional security measures following the killing.

The investigation remains active under case number 26153172, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s October 26 release.