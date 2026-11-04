Dc man, 43, charged with premeditated murder in shooting death of 18-year-old

A 43-year-old Northwest DC man is behind bars following the fatal shooting of a teenager on New York Avenue in July.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Southeast DC resident who was gunned down on New York Avenue over the summer. The arrest comes more than three months after the teenager was found fatally wounded on a Northwest DC street.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that Alan Maybin, 43, of Northwest DC, was taken into custody Monday, November 2, by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed, premeditated, in the killing of Darron Venable, 18, of Southeast DC.

The fatal shooting occurred July 28 at approximately 10:38 p.m. in the unit block of New York Avenue NW. Third District officers responding to reports of gunfire found Venable suffering from gunshot wounds, and emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Teenager Found Shot Dead on New York Avenue

The homicide investigation began on a Tuesday night in July when officers were dispatched to New York Avenue NW following reports of gunshots.

Arriving officers discovered Venable suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the police department’s account of the incident.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene but found no signs consistent with life.

Venable was pronounced dead at the location, turning the late-night shooting investigation into a homicide case.

Police identified the victim as an 18-year-old resident of Southeast DC but did not release additional information about the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

Authorities have not disclosed whether Venable knew the accused shooter or what investigators believe motivated the killing.

Fugitive Task Force Arrests Murder Suspect Three Months Later

The investigation led detectives to obtain an arrest warrant from DC Superior Court for Maybin.

On Monday, November 2, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested the 43-year-old Northwest DC resident.

The arrest came 97 days after Venable was killed.

Maybin was charged with first-degree murder while armed, premeditated, one of the most serious homicide charges under District of Columbia law.

The charge alleges an intentional, premeditated killing involving a weapon. It is an accusation that prosecutors must prove in court, not a determination of guilt.

Police did not disclose where Maybin was apprehended or describe the evidence that led investigators to identify him as a suspect.

The department also did not announce whether a firearm had been recovered or provide details about any prior relationship between Maybin and Venable.

DC Police Continue Seeking Information in Teen’s Killing

The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into Venable’s July 28 death, although police are continuing to seek information about the fatal shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge of the case to contact investigators at 202-727-9099.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 50411.

The department maintains a reward program offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for homicides in Washington, DC.

Police have not announced any additional suspects or arrests in connection with Venable’s killing.

Maybin is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court, and the police announcement did not provide information about an initial court appearance or detention hearing.