DC Man, 53, Gunned Down on Georgia Avenue

Ricardo Waymon Jones of Northwest Washington died after being found unconscious with a gunshot wound during an afternoon shooting in the District.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 53-year-old Washington man was shot and killed along Georgia Avenue in Northwest DC, and homicide detectives are searching for the person responsible. Police have identified the victim as Ricardo Waymon Jones, a Northwest resident who died after being rushed to a local hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday, November 4, that Jones was fatally wounded during a shooting reported Thursday, October 29, in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue. Fourth District officers responded at approximately 4:08 p.m. and discovered him unconscious and not breathing.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel transported Jones to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts. The department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible. mpdc

Ricardo Waymon Jones Identified as Georgia Avenue Shooting Victim

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue NW, in Washington’s Park View neighborhood.

Officers responding to the shooting report found Jones unconscious and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.

The victim was subsequently identified as Ricardo Waymon Jones, 53, of Northwest Washington.

The department did not disclose Jones’ occupation, family circumstances or what he was doing immediately before the shooting.

Police also have not released details about the number of shots fired or the type of weapon involved.

The department’s November 4 announcement did not identify a suspect or provide a possible motive.

Police Investigate Fatal Afternoon Shooting in Northwest DC

The homicide occurred along Georgia Avenue, a major north-south roadway running through several Northwest Washington neighborhoods.

The location was identified as the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue NW in an earlier MPD public appeal concerning Ricardo Jones.

Although the department’s November 4 press release referred to Georgia Avenue Northeast in one sentence, its separate victim notice and earlier reporting identify the location as Northwest Washington. mpdc+2

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and identify the person or people involved.

Police have not announced whether witnesses saw the attack or whether surveillance footage captured the incident.

Authorities also have not disclosed whether Jones knew his attacker.

No arrests were announced in the department’s November 4 release.

MPD Offers Up to $25,000 for Information Leading to Conviction

The Metropolitan Police Department is urging anyone with information about Jones’ death to contact investigators.

Residents can call police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to the department’s tip line at 50411.

Police are advising members of the public not to approach or confront anyone they believe may be involved in the homicide.

The department currently offers rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a District of Columbia homicide case.

The reward is intended to encourage witnesses and others with relevant information to assist investigators.

Police have not identified a suspect publicly or announced whether any leads have resulted in arrests.

Detectives Seek Answers in Killing of Northwest Washington Resident

Jones’ death remains under investigation more than a week after the October 29 shooting.

Authorities have confirmed the victim’s identity, the location of the gunfire and the emergency response that followed.

However, investigators have not publicly established what caused the confrontation or identified the person responsible for the fatal shooting.

The incident occurred in the afternoon, shortly after 4 p.m., along a busy Northwest Washington corridor.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue around that time may have information relevant to the investigation.

Police are encouraging those individuals to contact the department rather than attempt to investigate independently.