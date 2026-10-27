Dc man arrested in 2025 killing of woman found dead on rhode island avenue

U.S. Marshals arrested Robert Bellamy following a grand jury indictment in the 2025 homicide of 54-year-old Thameka Harvell.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 62-year-old DC man has been arrested on a murder indictment nearly two years after a woman was found unresponsive on Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, in a death investigators later determined was caused by a traumatic head injury. Robert Bellamy, of Northeast DC, was taken into custody Monday, October 26, in connection with the death of 54-year-old Thameka Harvell.

The arrest follows a homicide investigation dating to January 7, 2025, when police discovered Harvell unconscious in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast. She was pronounced dead at the scene, but her death was not officially classified as a homicide until April 2025, following an examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Members of the United States Marshals Service located and arrested Bellamy on October 26, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said he would be charged with second-degree murder pursuant to a DC Superior Court grand jury indictment.

Woman Found Dead on Rhode Island Avenue in January 2025

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s October 26 announcement, Fifth District officers responded to the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast at approximately 5:02 a.m. on January 7, 2025.

The emergency call concerned an unconscious person.

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult woman who was unconscious and unresponsive.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded, but found no signs of life. The woman was pronounced dead at the location.

Authorities identified the victim as Thameka Harvell, 54, of Northeast DC.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

At the time of the initial emergency response, the circumstances surrounding Harvell’s death had not been publicly established as a homicide.

Medical Examiner Ruled Death a Homicide Three Months Later

In April 2025, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Harvell’s death resulted from a blunt force head injury with other contributing factors.

The medical examiner classified the manner of death as homicide.

That finding changed the nature of the investigation, establishing that Harvell’s death had resulted from injuries attributed to another person’s actions.

Police did not disclose what object or force caused the head injury or describe the other contributing factors identified by the medical examiner.

The department also did not explain where the fatal injury occurred or whether Harvell was assaulted at the location where she was discovered.

Investigators have not publicly described a possible motive or identified any relationship between Harvell and Bellamy.

Those details were not included in the October 26 announcement.

U.S. Marshals Arrest Suspect Following Grand Jury Indictment

The homicide investigation led to a DC Superior Court grand jury indictment charging Robert Bellamy, 62, with second-degree murder.

On Monday, October 26, members of the United States Marshals Service located and arrested Bellamy.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified him as a resident of Northeast DC.

Authorities did not disclose the location of his arrest or whether he had been sought by investigators for an extended period.

The department also did not release details about the evidence presented to the grand jury.

A grand jury indictment is a formal criminal accusation, not a determination of guilt. Bellamy is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The arrest represents a significant development in an investigation that began with an unexplained death in January 2025 and became a homicide case three months later.

For Harvell’s family, the announcement identifies the man now accused in her death. The next stage will take place in DC Superior Court, where the second-degree murder charge will proceed through the criminal justice system.