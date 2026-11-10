DC Man Busted After Victim Fights for Gun During Violent Pistol-Whipping Attack

A confrontation on 14th Street turned violent when a gun was pulled and the victim was struck during a struggle. Police made an arrest weeks later.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent confrontation in Northwest DC in which a victim allegedly fought to gain control of a gun before being pistol-whipped. The September attack on 14th Street left the victim injured, but the incident was not reported to police until more than a month later.

Juma Michael Adams, 22, of Northeast DC, was arrested Saturday, November 7, on a D.C. Superior Court warrant charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the arrest followed an investigation into the September 19 confrontation in the 3200 block of 14th Street NW.

The victim suffered minor injuries and took himself to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators did not receive the original report until October 29, but detectives subsequently developed leads that resulted in Adams being identified and charged.

Victim Struggles With Armed Suspect During 14th Street Confrontation

The assault occurred September 19 in the Mount Pleasant area of Northwest DC, according to investigators.

Police allege Adams approached the victim while brandishing a firearm, prompting a physical struggle for control of the weapon.

During that confrontation, the suspect allegedly struck the victim with the gun before fleeing.

The victim was able to seek medical attention independently and traveled to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for minor injuries.

Authorities have not disclosed what sparked the encounter or whether Adams and the victim knew each other.

Police also have not said whether the firearm was discharged, recovered or used to threaten anyone else during the incident.

The alleged pistol-whipping became the focus of an assault investigation that ultimately resulted in a felony arrest.

Assault Goes Unreported for More Than a Month

Although the confrontation occurred September 19, the Metropolitan Police Department did not receive a report until Thursday, October 29.

The incident was reported to First District officers and subsequently investigated by Third District detectives.

Investigators developed leads and identified Adams as the suspect, according to the department’s November 9 announcement.

The police statement did not explain why the victim waited more than a month to report the assault or describe the evidence used to identify the accused attacker.

The investigation eventually led authorities to obtain an arrest warrant through D.C. Superior Court.

On November 7, Adams was taken into custody and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, specifically involving a pistol-whipping allegation.

DC Assault Suspect Faces Criminal Court Proceedings

Adams now faces a criminal charge stemming from the alleged armed confrontation on 14th Street.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not released information about his next court appearance, detention status or whether additional charges could be filed.

The case is identified under police report number 26155439.

The arrest adds to recent Washington, DC investigations involving firearms and assaults in Northwest neighborhoods.

For investigators, the case required reconstructing an encounter that had occurred several weeks before it was formally reported.

Police have not announced additional suspects or disclosed whether the victim’s injuries required further medical treatment.

Adams is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.