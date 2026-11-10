DC Man Busted After Wild Pistol-Whipping Attack on 14th Street

A struggle over a handgun left one victim injured. The suspect was arrested weeks later.

WASHINGTON, DC – A violent confrontation on a Northwest DC street turned into a desperate struggle over a handgun before a victim was allegedly pistol-whipped and left injured. Now, nearly seven weeks after the September attack, police have arrested a 22-year-old Northeast DC man.

Juma Michael Adams, 22, was arrested Saturday, November 7, in connection with the September 19 assault in the 3200 block of 14th Street NW. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect approached the victim while displaying a firearm, sparking a physical struggle for control of the weapon.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly struck the victim with the gun before fleeing. The injured victim managed to get to a local hospital without ambulance assistance and was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Handgun Struggle Erupts on 14th Street NW

The September 19 incident unfolded along a busy stretch of 14th Street in Northwest DC’s Mount Pleasant area.

Investigators say the suspect approached the victim while brandishing a firearm. What began as an armed confrontation quickly escalated into a physical struggle over the weapon.

During the fight, the suspect allegedly used the gun to strike the victim before escaping the scene.

The victim survived with injuries described by police as minor and traveled independently to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the confrontation, whether the individuals knew each other or why the suspect allegedly approached the victim with a gun.

Police also have not reported that any shots were fired during the incident.

Assault Investigation Begins More Than a Month Later

Although the attack happened September 19, the incident was not reported to police until Thursday, October 29.

The report was initially made to First District officers, with Third District detectives subsequently taking over the investigation.

Detectives developed investigative leads that eventually allowed them to identify Adams as the suspect, according to the department.

The police release does not explain the delay between the alleged assault and the initial report.

Investigators have also not disclosed what evidence led them to Adams or whether surveillance video played a role in identifying him.

The investigation ultimately resulted in an arrest warrant issued by D.C. Superior Court.

Northeast DC Man Arrested on Dangerous Weapon Charge

Adams was taken into custody November 7 pursuant to the court-issued warrant.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, with police specifically identifying the alleged offense as involving a gun and pistol-whipping.

The department announced the arrest Monday, November 9, under case number 26155439.

Police have not released information about Adams’ next court appearance or whether the firearm involved in the incident was recovered.

The case adds to recent Washington, DC crime investigations involving firearms and violent assaults.

For the victim, the September encounter ended with a trip to the hospital. For investigators, a case reported more than a month after the alleged attack has now resulted in an arrest.

Adams is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.