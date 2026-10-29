Have you seen him? Dc police release description of robbery suspect with distinctive facial freckles

An MPD crime alert issued Tuesday describes a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast and warns residents not to approach him.

WASHINGTON, DC – DC police are searching for a robbery suspect described as an 18-year-old male with facial freckles and cornrows following a reported incident on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast. A public safety alert issued Tuesday morning provided a detailed description of the individual and urged anyone who spots him to contact 911 rather than intervene.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District issued the alert at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, identifying the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast as the location of the robbery investigation. The notice described the person sought as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build and light complexion.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt with green lettering, black pants and black Asics sneakers. The alert did not provide details about the victim, stolen property or whether a weapon was involved.

Police Issue Detailed Description of Robbery Suspect

According to the MPD crime alert, Sixth District officers were investigating a robbery in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast when the public safety notice was issued.

The lookout described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 18 years old, with a light complexion, slim build, facial freckles and hair styled in cornrows.

Investigators also provided a clothing description: a black shirt featuring green lettering, black pants and black Asics sneakers.

The department did not release a photograph of the suspect in the alert provided.

Police have not identified the individual by name or announced any charges in connection with the incident.

The information was circulated to help officers and members of the public recognize the person being sought.

Southeast DC Robbery Remains Under Investigation

The October 27 alert identifies the location of the reported robbery but does not specify when the underlying incident occurred.

Police did not disclose whether the suspect approached the victim on foot or used a vehicle.

The notice also does not describe whether force was used, what property was taken or whether anyone was injured.

No information about a firearm or other weapon was included in the alert.

The investigation was being handled by Metropolitan Police Department units assigned to the Sixth District.

The public safety notification covered Police Service Areas 601 through 608, which fall within the district’s patrol responsibilities.

The department indicated that no further information was available when the alert was issued.

Police Warn Residents Not to Approach Suspect

The official AlertDC notification advises anyone who encounters the person matching the lookout description not to intervene.

Instead, residents should call 911 and provide the information to responding officers. The alert references event number I20260506713, which callers can use when reporting information about the case.

Anyone with non-emergency information about the robbery can also contact MPD’s 24-hour tip line at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous text tip to 50411. Both contact methods are listed on the department’s official website.