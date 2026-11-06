A store theft turned into a shooting on New York Avenue after a suspect allegedly pepper-sprayed workers, grabbed a security officer’s gun and opened fire.

WASHINGTON, DC – A brazen shoplifting incident in Northeast DC exploded into violence when a suspected thief allegedly attacked two store employees, wrestled a firearm away from an armed security officer and shot an innocent bystander before escaping on a scooter. Now, more than a month later, DC police have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the man responsible.

The violent encounter unfolded around 5:35 p.m. on September 24 at a business in the 1500 block of New York Avenue NE. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect stole merchandise before confronting two employees, including an armed special police officer, as he attempted to leave the store.

Photo: dc shoplifter steals cop's gun, shoots innocent bystander and escapes on scooter

Police said the suspect assaulted both employees and used pepper spray before gaining control of the officer’s firearm. He allegedly fired one round, striking an uninvolved bystander, before the officer recovered the weapon and the suspect fled on a scooter.

Shoplifting Suspect Turns Store Confrontation Into Shooting

What began as a retail theft quickly escalated when employees attempted to stop the suspect from leaving with stolen merchandise.

According to investigators, the suspect became violent during the confrontation, physically assaulting the employees and deploying pepper spray.

One of the workers was a special police officer carrying a firearm.

During the struggle, the suspect managed to gain control of the officer’s gun and discharged a single round.

The bullet struck a bystander who was not involved in the confrontation, turning the theft into a shooting investigation.

The special police officer regained control of the firearm before the suspect escaped.

Both the wounded bystander and the officer were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. The second employee was not injured, according to police.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or provided updated information about their conditions.

Police also have not identified the store where the incident occurred or disclosed what merchandise was taken.

Suspect Flees Northeast DC Shooting on Scooter

After the gunfire, investigators say the suspect escaped the area on a scooter.

Despite the confrontation involving multiple employees and a firearm, the man was able to leave before officers took him into custody.

The Metropolitan Police Department released an updated public appeal Thursday, November 5, including surveillance images and video showing the person detectives are trying to identify.

The suspect was captured by nearby security cameras, and investigators are hoping someone recognizes him or can provide information about his movements after the shooting.

The department has made the surveillance video available to the public as detectives continue working to identify the suspect.

Police have not announced an arrest or released information about additional suspects.

The case remains under investigation as detectives attempt to determine the identity and whereabouts of the man seen in the footage.

DC Police Offer $10K Reward for Information Leading to Arrest

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect, but investigators are warning residents not to approach or confront him.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the September 24 shooting should contact police at 202-727-9099.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 50411.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with crimes committed in the District.

The shooting highlights the dangers of violent confrontations during retail thefts, particularly when a firearm becomes involved.

In this case, police say the person struck by the gunfire had nothing to do with the original dispute.

The investigation remains active, and detectives are relying on the newly released surveillance images to generate leads.

For now, the suspect accused of turning a shoplifting incident into a shooting remains unidentified in the department’s latest public update.