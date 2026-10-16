A violent encounter inside a Brentwood Road store left police searching for a suspect who escaped with the victim’s property.

WASHINGTON, DC – A shopper was assaulted and robbed inside a Northeast DC store in broad daylight, and police are now circulating surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the person responsible. The suspect attacked the victim, stole property and fled before officers could make an arrest.

The robbery occurred around 9:35 a.m. Sunday, September 13, inside a business in the 900 block of Brentwood Road Northeast. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect approached the victim inside the establishment before launching the assault.

More than a month after the incident, investigators are turning to the public for help. Police released surveillance video and photographs Thursday, October 15, seeking information that could lead to the suspect’s identification and arrest.

Photo: dc shopper beaten and robbed inside northeast store, police release suspect video

Morning Shopping Trip Turns Into Violent Robbery

The September 13 attack unfolded inside a retail business along Brentwood Road, where the suspect allegedly confronted the victim during the morning hours.

According to investigators, the individual assaulted the victim and took property before escaping.

Police have not identified the business or disclosed what was stolen. The department also did not provide information about the victim’s age, gender or whether the assault caused injuries requiring medical treatment.

The suspect’s movements were captured by nearby security cameras, giving detectives footage they hope will generate leads.

Investigators have made the surveillance video of the Brentwood Road robbery available to the public.

The suspect can also be seen in official surveillance photographs released in connection with the investigation.

No suspect has been publicly identified, and the police announcement did not report an arrest.

DC Police Offer Reward for Information About Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident as robbery involving force and violence, an offense involving the taking of property through physical force.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the person shown in the security footage to contact police.

The department offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of individuals responsible for crimes committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about the September 13 robbery should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Police are urging residents not to confront the suspect or attempt to take independent action.

The investigation remains active under police case number 26130482.