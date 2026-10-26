DC Teen, 16, Shot Dead Inside Northeast Home

Jabrell Young was found with fatal gunshot wounds at a residence on 46th Street Sunday morning, and investigators are seeking information about his killing.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Northeast DC residence Sunday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help finding whoever was responsible. The victim, identified as Jabrell Young, was found unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived at the home on 46th Street.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, October 25, in the 200 block of 46th Street Northeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers discovered the teenager suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, prompting an emergency response from DC Fire and EMS.

Despite efforts to save his life, Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Police announced the homicide investigation Monday, October 26, and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

16-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot at Northeast DC Residence

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Sixth District officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of 46th Street Northeast shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The emergency call concerned a shooting.

When officers entered the scene, they found a juvenile male unconscious and not breathing, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the teenager died at the location.

Investigators identified him as Jabrell Young, 16, of Northeast DC.

The department did not disclose whether Young lived at the residence where he was found or whether anyone else was inside when the shooting occurred.

Police also have not released details about the events preceding the gunfire, the number of shots fired or the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

Police Investigate Sunday Morning Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department classified Young’s death as a homicide and is investigating the shooting.

As of the October 26 announcement, police had not identified a suspect or announced an arrest.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed a possible motive or explained whether they believe the teenager knew the person responsible.

The department also did not indicate whether the shooting occurred during a dispute or under other circumstances.

The killing occurred at a residence, rather than at a publicly identified business or roadway, making the details of what happened inside the property central to the investigation.

The case adds another young victim to the District’s homicide investigations, with detectives working to determine who fired the fatal shots.

$25,000 Reward Offered for Information in Teen’s Killing

Police are urging anyone with information about Young’s death to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The department advises witnesses and anyone who may know who was involved not to take action themselves.

Under the District’s homicide reward program, information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for a homicide may qualify for a reward of up to $25,000.

The announcement did not indicate whether detectives had obtained surveillance footage, identified witnesses or recovered a weapon.

For Young’s family, the shooting claimed the life of a 16-year-old Northeast DC resident. For investigators, the immediate priority is determining what happened at the 46th Street residence Sunday morning and identifying the person responsible.

The homicide investigation remains active.