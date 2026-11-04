Dc teen, 17, charged as adult in shooting on galen street

A 17-year-old faces a felony gun assault charge following a shooting that left a man wounded in Southeast DC more than a year ago.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 17-year-old Southeast DC teenager has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection with a shooting that left a man wounded on Galen Street in September 2025. The arrest came more than 13 months after police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds during a nighttime emergency response.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect as Nehemniah Tollar, 17, of Southeast DC. He was arrested October 23 pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun.

Police announced the arrest Monday, November 2, confirming that the original shooting occurred September 13, 2025, at approximately 9:52 p.m. in the 1600 block of Galen Street SE. The victim survived the shooting after being transported to a hospital for treatment.

Man Found Wounded Following Galen Street Shooting

The investigation began when Seventh District officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of Galen Street SE.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was conscious and breathing when emergency personnel reached him.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the injured man to an area hospital.

Police described the victim’s injuries as non-life-threatening, although the department did not disclose how many times he was shot or provide additional information about his medical treatment.

The victim’s identity was not released in the November 2 announcement.

Investigators also have not publicly explained what led to the shooting or whether the victim and the accused teenager knew each other.

Teenager Arrested More Than 13 Months After Shooting

More than a year after the shooting, investigators obtained a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging Tollar in connection with the case.

The 17-year-old was arrested Friday, October 23, and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a firearm.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Tollar was charged as an adult under Title 16 of the District of Columbia Code.

That designation means the criminal case is being handled under the District’s adult prosecution provisions rather than through ordinary juvenile delinquency proceedings.

The police announcement did not disclose what evidence led detectives to identify Tollar or whether the arrest followed new information developed during the investigation.

Authorities also did not specify where he was apprehended or whether a firearm was recovered.

DC Superior Court Case Moves Forward Following Arrest

The charge of assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun is a serious criminal allegation that can carry substantial penalties if a defendant is convicted.

Although Tollar was 17 when arrested, police confirmed that he is being prosecuted under the adult charging provisions of DC law.

The department has not provided information about his detention status, legal representation or upcoming court proceedings.

Police identified the investigation under case number 26122117.

The arrest represents a significant development in a shooting investigation that began with an injured man found on Galen Street in September 2025.

The charge remains an allegation, and Tollar is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.