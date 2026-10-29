U. S. Marshals nab dc teen accused of terrorizing three victims in a single day

An 18-year-old Northeast DC man faces three misdemeanor sexual abuse charges after separate incidents across Northwest DC within five hours.

WASHINGTON, DC – An 18-year-old DC man accused of approaching three people and touching them sexually without consent during separate encounters on the same day has been arrested by U.S. Marshals and Metropolitan Police Department officers. Moustapha Sow, of Northeast DC, faces three misdemeanor sexual abuse charges stemming from incidents across Northwest DC on October 16.

The alleged offenses occurred near 11th Street and Columbia Road, along Harvard Street, and on Calvert Street Northwest. Investigators said the suspect followed the same pattern in each incident, approaching a victim, making unwanted sexual contact and fleeing.

Sow was arrested Monday, October 26, following the issuance of a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday, October 27, bringing an identified defendant into a case involving three separate allegations over approximately four hours and 35 minutes.

Three Sexual Abuse Incidents Reported Across Northwest DC

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident occurred Friday, October 16, at approximately 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of 11th Street and Columbia Road Northwest.

Police said the suspect approached a victim, made unwanted sexual contact and fled the location. Investigators assigned that incident case number 26148185.

The second reported incident occurred approximately 36 minutes later, at 10:21 a.m., in the 1600 block of Harvard Street Northwest.

The department described the same alleged conduct in the second case: unwanted sexual contact followed by the suspect leaving the area. That investigation was assigned case number 26148198.

The third incident was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Calvert Street Northwest, several hours after the earlier encounters.

Police again described a suspect approaching a victim, making unwanted sexual contact and fleeing. The case number for that incident is 26118338.

The department did not identify the victims or provide their ages or genders in its public announcement.

U.S. Marshals Help Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect

Following the investigation, authorities obtained an arrest warrant through DC Superior Court.

On October 26, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Sow.

Police identified him as an 18-year-old resident of Northeast DC.

Sow was charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse, corresponding to the three incidents reported October 16.

The department did not disclose where Sow was arrested or describe the evidence used to establish his alleged involvement.

Police also did not indicate whether the victims knew Sow before the reported encounters.

Three Charges Follow Same-Day Allegations

The October 27 announcement confirms that Sow faces three misdemeanor sexual abuse charges.

Although the allegations involve sexual contact without consent, the department classified the offenses as misdemeanors rather than announcing felony sexual abuse charges.

The public release did not provide a court appearance date, detention status or information about any additional charges.

Each count remains an allegation, and Sow is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The arrest marks the latest development in an investigation involving three reported encounters at different Northwest DC locations during the same day.

The case will now proceed through the District’s court system, where prosecutors must establish the allegations against Sow.