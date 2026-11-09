A gunman shot a victim on busy 14th Street in Northwest DC, and newly released surveillance video could help police track down another suspect.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a brazen daylight shooting on 14th Street in Northwest DC, but police say another suspect is still out there. More than a month after the victim was approached and shot in the middle of the afternoon, detectives have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying another person wanted in the investigation.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, in the 2700 block of 14th Street NW. According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s official announcement, a suspect approached the victim, produced a firearm and opened fire before fleeing.

The victim survived and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Four days later, on October 1, police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Northeast DC and charged him with assault with intent to kill while armed with a gun, but investigators have since confirmed that they are seeking an additional suspect.

Photo: dc teen arrested for attempted killing after 14th street shooting, another suspect sought

Daylight Gunfire on 14th Street Leaves Victim Wounded

The shooting unfolded on a Sunday afternoon along one of Northwest DC’s heavily traveled commercial corridors.

Investigators say a suspect approached the victim in the 2700 block of 14th Street and pulled out a gun before firing.

The wounded victim was taken to a hospital, although police have not disclosed the person’s identity, age or current medical condition.

Authorities have not released information about what sparked the confrontation or whether the victim knew either suspect.

The September 27 shooting prompted a criminal investigation that produced an arrest within days.

On Thursday, October 1, detectives took a 15-year-old male from Northeast DC into custody. The teenager was charged with assault with intent to kill involving a firearm.

Police have not disclosed the juvenile’s identity, details of his detention status or whether additional charges are being considered.

Police Release Video of Additional Suspect in Shooting

The investigation did not end with the teenager’s arrest.

On Saturday, November 7, the Metropolitan Police Department released a new public appeal seeking help identifying an additional suspect captured by a surveillance camera.

Detectives are asking residents to review the footage and determine whether they recognize the individual.

The surveillance video released by DC police shows the person investigators want to identify in connection with the shooting.

Police also released a still photograph of the additional suspect.

Surveillance photograph of an additional suspect sought in the September 27 shooting on 14th Street NW.

Authorities have not publicly identified the individual or disclosed the person’s alleged specific role in the shooting.

The department’s latest announcement also did not say whether investigators believe more people were involved.

For now, detectives are focusing on identifying the person seen in the surveillance images.

DC Police Offer Up to $10K for Information Leading to Arrest

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the September shooting to contact investigators.

Police specifically warn residents not to approach or confront the person shown in the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or submit a tip by texting 50411.

The department offers rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of individuals responsible for crimes committed in Washington, DC.

The reward is subject to the department’s eligibility requirements and is not automatically paid simply for identifying someone.

The case remains under investigation as detectives work to identify the additional suspect and establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Although the 15-year-old accused in the case has already been arrested, the charge against him remains an allegation, and he is presumed innocent unless adjudicated delinquent or proven guilty in court.