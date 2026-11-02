Dc woman, 27, busted after allegedly pulling gun and firing at victim in predawn attack

Gunfire erupts on Atlantic Street, but the intended target escapes unharmed.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 27-year-old Southeast DC woman has been arrested after police say she approached another person in the middle of the night, pulled out a handgun and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The victim escaped without being struck, but the early-morning shooting triggered an investigation that ended with an arrest nearly two months later.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect as Ashley Ray, 27, of Southeast DC, who was taken into custody October 27 on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant. She was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun.

The shooting happened August 29 at approximately 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Atlantic Street Southeast. According to investigators, the suspect approached the victim, displayed a handgun and fired before running from the scene.

Gunfire Erupts on Atlantic Street Before Dawn

The confrontation unfolded during the early morning hours in Southeast DC, when police say the victim was approached by an armed individual.

According to the department’s account, the suspect brandished a handgun and discharged the weapon at the victim before fleeing.

Despite the gunfire, the victim was not injured.

Police have not disclosed how many shots were fired, whether shell casings were recovered or what may have prompted the confrontation.

The department also has not released information about whether Ray and the victim knew each other before the shooting.

Detectives Make Arrest Nearly Two Months Later

The August shooting remained under investigation until detectives obtained an arrest warrant through D.C. Superior Court.

On Tuesday, October 27, Ray was arrested pursuant to that warrant and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun.

The arrest was publicly announced Sunday, November 1, by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police did not disclose where Ray was apprehended or provide additional details about the evidence that led investigators to identify her as the suspect.

The department’s announcement also did not indicate whether a firearm had been recovered in connection with the incident.

Southeast DC Shooting Case Moves Through Court System

The arrest marks a development in another Southeast DC shooting investigation, with the case now involving a criminal charge stemming from the August confrontation.

According to the MPD’s official arrest announcement, Ray faces a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun.

The charge is an allegation, and Ray is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, and police have not announced any additional arrests in connection with the case.