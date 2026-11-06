Dc woman, 28, arrested after another woman stabbed on carrollsburg place

Metropolitan Police arrested Jeimily Robles following an October stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital in Southwest Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 28-year-old Southwest Washington woman has been arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after another woman was stabbed during an evening incident on Carrollsburg Place. The victim survived the attack and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to DC police.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday, November 5, that Jeimily Robles, 28, of Southwest DC, was arrested October 30 in connection with the October 22 stabbing. Officers had responded to the 1200 block of Carrollsburg Place SW at approximately 8:13 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Robles was taken into custody pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by DC Superior Court and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a knife. Police have not disclosed what led to the confrontation or whether the suspect and victim knew one another.

Woman Found Stabbed on Carrollsburg Place SW

The stabbing occurred Thursday, October 22, in the 1200 block of Carrollsburg Place in Southwest Washington.

First District officers responded at approximately 8:13 p.m. after emergency dispatchers received a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located an adult woman suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was conscious and breathing when police reached the scene.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

The department did not identify the victim or disclose her age.

Police also did not specify where she was wounded, the severity of her injuries or whether she remained hospitalized following treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the initial confrontation were not detailed in the department’s announcement.

Jeimily Robles Arrested Following DC Superior Court Warrant

Detectives investigating the stabbing subsequently obtained an arrest warrant through DC Superior Court.

On Friday, October 30, police arrested Robles, a 28-year-old resident of Southwest Washington.

The department charged her with assault with a dangerous weapon, identifying the alleged weapon as a knife.

The arrest came eight days after the initial stabbing was reported.

Police did not disclose where Robles was arrested or whether a knife was recovered during the investigation.

The department also did not explain how detectives identified Robles as a suspect.

No additional defendants were identified in the November 5 announcement.

Southwest Washington Stabbing Case Moves Into Court System

The assault charge alleges that Robles used a dangerous weapon during the October 22 incident.

Assault with a dangerous weapon is a felony offense under District of Columbia law.

Police have not publicly described the events leading to the stabbing or released details about any prior dispute between the women.

The department also did not provide information about Robles’ bond status or next scheduled court appearance.

The criminal charge is an allegation, and Robles is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case will proceed through the District’s criminal justice system, where prosecutors must establish the elements of the charged offense.

MPD Confirms Arrest in Southwest DC Knife Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department’s November 5 announcement confirms that an arrest has been made following the Carrollsburg Place stabbing.

Investigators have identified a defendant and obtained a court-authorized warrant, but several details about the incident remain undisclosed.

Those include the motive, the nature of any relationship between the individuals involved and the victim’s condition following hospitalization.

Police have not announced additional charges or indicated whether other suspects are being sought.

The arrest marks a significant development in the October 22 case, which began with officers finding a wounded woman on Carrollsburg Place SW.

Robles now faces a felony assault charge in connection with the stabbing.