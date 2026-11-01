DC Woman, 57, Slumps Over Wheel as SUV Triggers Wild Five-Vehicle Crash, Killing Her

Passenger tries desperately to take control before SUV flips in Southeast DC.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 57-year-old woman suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel of her SUV Wednesday morning, setting off a violent five-vehicle crash in Southeast DC that left her dead and six other people injured, including four children. A passenger desperately tried to take control as the vehicle continued moving, but the SUV collided with another car before overturning on Mississippi Avenue.

The deadly crash unfolded around 8:14 a.m. in the 900 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast, where Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of multiple vehicles colliding. Investigators identified the woman who died as Renee Pope, 57, of Southwest DC.

Officers arrived to find an overturned 2027 Nissan Rogue, a damaged 2021 Nissan Rogue and three parked vehicles that had been struck during the chain-reaction collision. Emergency crews rushed seven injured people to area hospitals, but Pope died despite efforts to save her life.

Passenger Tries to Save SUV as Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

According to the preliminary investigation, Pope was driving the 2027 Nissan Rogue when she experienced a medical emergency and slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was still moving.

The woman riding in the front passenger seat attempted to regain control of the SUV but was unable to prevent the crash.

The Nissan continued toward the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and 10th Place Southeast, where it collided with a 2021 Nissan Rogue making a right turn from southbound 10th Place onto westbound Mississippi Avenue.

The impact sent the second Nissan into a parked vehicle, triggering a chain reaction that damaged two additional parked cars.

Meanwhile, Pope’s SUV continued westbound before overturning and coming to rest on Mississippi Avenue.

By the time police arrived, the crash scene stretched across multiple vehicles, with several occupants injured and the driver of the overturned SUV in critical condition.

Four Children Among Six Injured in Southeast DC Crash

The collision injured occupants of both moving SUVs.

Pope’s adult female passenger and two juvenile passengers suffered minor injuries. The driver of the second Nissan Rogue and her two juvenile passengers also sustained minor injuries.

In total, six people survived with injuries described by police as minor, while Pope suffered critical injuries.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded and transported all seven people to local hospitals for treatment.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Pope was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The three parked vehicles involved in the crash were unoccupied, and police reported no additional injuries from those vehicles.

DC Police Investigating Medical Emergency Behind Fatal Collision

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deadly Wednesday morning collision.

The department released Pope’s identity Thursday, confirming that she was a resident of Southwest DC.

Investigators have not disclosed the nature of the medical emergency that caused her to lose control or whether it contributed directly to her death.

The initial police report also did not indicate whether any of the other injured occupants remained hospitalized.

The incident adds to the serious traffic crashes investigated across Washington, DC, where officers are tasked with reconstructing collisions involving fatalities and determining the circumstances that led to them.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident to contact investigators at 202-727-9099.

Tips can also be submitted by text message to 50411.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to establish the full sequence of events that turned a Wednesday morning drive into a deadly multi-vehicle collision.