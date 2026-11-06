Deadly hit-and-run turns into manhunt as new jersey police dog tracks down suspect

A deadly crash on Blue Bell Road ended with a police dog tracking the accused driver into a wooded area after he allegedly abandoned his vehicle.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A 73-year-old woman is dead and a Camden County man is facing serious criminal charges after a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in Gloucester County. Police say the driver fled the scene, abandoned his vehicle outside a nearby convenience store and ran into the woods before a police K-9 tracked him down.

Shaun D. Fennimore, 46, of Bellmawr, was arrested following the November 5 crash that claimed the life of Margaret M. Flail, according to Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns. Fennimore has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving with a suspended license.

The crash occurred around 5:47 p.m. along Blue Bell Road in Monroe Township. Officers responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle found that Flail had suffered fatal injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Driver Allegedly Abandoned Vehicle and Ran Into Woods

Investigators say the driver responsible for the crash did not remain at the scene.

Instead, police located the suspected vehicle parked outside a nearby Heritage convenience store. Surveillance footage obtained during the investigation showed a male suspect running away from the vehicle.

That discovery set off a search for the driver.

Officers with the Monroe Township Police Department deployed K-9 Cairo, who tracked Fennimore to a wooded area near Clayton and Railroad avenues.

The dog successfully located the suspect, allowing officers to take Fennimore into custody.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation involved multiple law enforcement units, including major crimes detectives, crash investigators and crime scene personnel.

The case adds to a growing list of serious hit-and-run incidents investigated across New Jersey, where leaving the scene of a crash involving a death can result in substantial criminal penalties.

Blood and Urine Tests Pending After Fatal Crash

Following Fennimore’s arrest, investigators obtained a search warrant authorizing the collection of blood and urine samples.

The results of those tests were still pending when prosecutors announced the charges. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspected cause of the collision or alleged that impairment contributed to the crash.

Fennimore was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in another person’s death and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

The second-degree offense carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third-degree charge carries a maximum of five years.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed the charges in its announcement, stating, “Fennimore was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in another person’s death and third-degree driving with a suspended license.”

Prosecutor Johns credited the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes, Crash Investigation and Crime Scene Investigation units, along with Monroe Township police and K-9 Cairo, for their work in the investigation.

Investigation Continues Into Deadly Blue Bell Road Crash

The fatal collision remains under investigation as authorities await laboratory testing and continue reviewing evidence.

Prosecutors have not released additional details about what led to the vehicle striking Flail or whether investigators believe speed, distraction or another factor played a role.

The crash is among the latest fatal traffic accidents to prompt a criminal investigation in South Jersey.

Authorities have not announced a court appearance date or provided additional information about Fennimore’s detention status.

Flail’s death has left another family facing the loss of a loved one following a deadly roadway incident.

The prosecutor’s office emphasized that the charges remain allegations, stating, “The charges contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”