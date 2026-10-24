Democrats See Viable Path Forward in Jackson as Republicans Continue to Battle Each Other

A retired New Jersey parole captain is running with Jackson United while Mayor Jennifer Kuhn and Elliott Shem-Tov compete for Republican support.

JACKSON, NJ — Brandon Rose is hoping a divided Republican field gives Democrats an opening in Jackson Township, where the fight between Mayor Jennifer Kuhn and challenger Elliott Shem-Tov has dominated the mayoral campaign.

Rose, a Democrat running with Jackson United, is seeking to consolidate Democratic support while his opponents battle online and at township meetings. His approach puts a quieter campaign alongside a public struggle between competing Republican factions.

The numbers could work. Historically, in Jackson, 33% of voters vote for Democrats. 77% vote Republican, but that has been in head to head races. This year, a divide in the Republican party can open the door for a Democrat victory, and Rose is hoping the numbers fall in favor of himself and his team on election.

The November 3 municipal election is officially nonpartisan. Ocean County’s certified candidate list names Kuhn, Shem-Tov and Brandon A. Rose as the three mayoral candidates, with Paul Sarti and Casey V. Jackson running for council under the Jackson United slogan.

So far, their campaign has largely avoided the battle between the Republicans, but is focusing on letting Democrat voters know that there’s a viable third choice.

Republican divisions create an opportunity

Kuhn heads the ticket endorsed by Jackson’s Republican organization. Shem-Tov’s Fight for Jackson team includes Councilman Christopher Pollak and council candidate Amanda Trombetta.

Depending on how Republicans split in that election, Rose and his team could win if the race between Kuhn and Shem-Tov is close.

Their dispute has included sharp disagreements over township leadership, development and spending. Shem-Tov has publicly challenged the administration over the business administrator’s compensation package.

Rose’s team is presenting itself as another choice for residents frustrated with that conflict.

“We aim to provide an alternative option to the existing warring political factions,” Jackson United states in its campaign platform.

A split among Republican voters could help Rose compete, but his campaign still needs to turn Democratic support into votes and attract residents beyond its party base. He’s hoping Democrats will turn out this year.

Rose brings a career in parole supervision

According to his campaign biography, Rose has lived in Jackson for 16 years and grew up around the Jersey Shore. He graduated from Trenton State College, now The College of New Jersey, with a degree in law and justice.

After working in dining services management, he spent 26 years with the New Jersey Division of Parole. He retired in 2023 as a captain responsible for overseeing multiple district offices.

His background includes coordinating reentry efforts with government agencies, charities, faith organizations and businesses, along with participating in operations involving municipal, county, state and federal law enforcement.

Rose also completed the West Point Command and Leadership Program and earned a Certified Public Manager designation through the state and Fairleigh Dickinson University program.

Union experience and township priorities

Rose’s biography identifies him as a former vice president of the New Jersey Superior Officers Association and a vice president of the New Jersey Law Enforcement Commanding Officers Association. He also participated in collective bargaining negotiations with the Governor’s Office of Employee Relations.

Jackson United’s platform calls for greater transparency, responsible budgeting, consideration of Municipal Utilities Authority reforms and support for seniors and young families.

“Enforce all codes and ordinances equally and fairly,” the team pledges in its platform.

For Rose, the campaign offers a chance to bring his management and public service experience into township government while asking voters to look beyond the feud driving Jackson’s Republican politics.